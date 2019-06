Afghans: Minnows to dark horses

June 15, 2019 08:24 IST

Rajneesh Gupta highlights important numbers for the Afghanistan team from World Cups.

Result Summary

IMAGE: The Afghan team celebrates the fall of a Scotland wicket during their 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup game at the University Oval in Dunedin. Photograph: Martin Hunter/Getty Images

Year Mts Won Lost Tied NR Remarks 2015 6 1 5 0 0 Knocked out in first round

Playing Record against Participating Teams

Versus Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Win% Australia 1 0 1 0 0 0.00 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 0.00 England 1 0 1 0 0 0.00 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 0.00 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 0.00

Note: Afghanistan's only win came against Scotland.

Highest Team Totals

Total Vs Venue Year 232 Sri Lanka Dunedin 2015 211/9 Scotland Dunedin 2015 186 New Zealand Napier 2015

Lowest Team Totals

Total Vs Venue Year 142 Australia Perth 2015 162 Bangladesh Canberra 2015

Highest Individual Innings

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Samiullah Shenwari during the World Cup game against Scotland. Photograph: Andrew Biraj/Reuters

Runs Player Vs Venue Year 96 Samiullah Shinwari Scotland Dunedin 2015 56 Najibullah Zadran New Zealand Napier 2015 54 Asghar Afghan Sri Lanka Dunedin 2015 54 Samiullah Shinwari New Zealand Napier 2015 51 Javed Ahmadi Scotland Dunedin 2015

Leading Run-scorers

Matches Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 Samiullah Shinwari 6 254 96 42.33 57.20 0 2 Najibullah Zadran 6 123 56 24.60 78.84 0 1 Nawroz Mangal 6 108 33 18.00 51.66 0 0

Highest Partnership for each wicket

Wicket Runs Players Venue Year 1st 42 Javed Ahmadi and Nawroz Mangal Scotland (Dunedin) 2015 2nd 6 Javed Ahmadi and Asghar Afghan Sri Lanka (Dunedin) 2015 3rd 88 Asghar Afghan and Samiullah Shenwari Sri Lanka (Dunedin) 2015 4th 62 Nawroz Mangal and Samiullah Shenwari Bangladesh (Canberra) 2015 5th 31 Nasir Ahmadzai and Shafiqullah Shinwari England (Sydney) 2015 6th 58 Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran Bangladesh (Canberra) 2015 7th 86 Samiullah Shenwari and Najibullah Zadran New Zealand (Napier) 2015 8th 35 Samiullah Shenwari and Dawlat Zadran Scotland (Dunedin) 2015 9th 60 Samiullah Shenwari and Hamid Hassan Scotland (Dunedin) 2015 10th 20 Hamid Hassan and Shapoor Zadran New Zealand (Napier) 2015

Best Bowling in a match

IMAGE: Shapoor Zadran celebrates a wicket. Photograph: Martin Hunter/Getty Images

Wicket/Runs Player Vs Venue Year 4/38 Shapoor Zadran Scotland Dunedin 2015 3/29 Dawlat Zadran Scotland Dunedin 2015 3/45 Hamid Hassan Sri Lanka Dunedin 2015

Leading Bowlers

Matches Wkts Average Runs Per Over Best 4W Shapoor Zadran 6 10 26.50 5.19 4/38 1 Hamid Hassan 6 8 32.62 5.11 3/45 0 Dawlat Zadran 5 6 41.33 6.04 3/29 0

Most Appearances

Mts Year Afsar Zazai 6 2015 Hamid Hassan 6 2015 Javed Ahmadi 6 2015 Mohammad Nabi 6 2015 Najibullah Zadran 6 2015 Nawroz Mangal 6 2015 Samiullah Shenwari 6 2015 Shapoor Zadran 6 2015

