How Yuvraj prepared Abhishek to win matches for India

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma revealed how Yuvraj Singh’s words shifted his mindset during a period of inconsistency. Photograph: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram

Abhishek Sharma’s rise in Indian cricket owes much to Yuvraj Singh, whose words of belief and trust helped him navigate tough times.

The Indian legend has played the role of a guru for the young opener, training him and preparing him for the national side.

Speaking on the first episode of the new season of Breakfast with Champions with Gaurav Kapur, Abhishek revealed how Yuvraj’s words shifted his mindset during a period of inconsistency. While players like Shubman Gill were progressing to the Indian team, Abhishek admitted he was struggling to secure a regular spot even in his IPL side.

He recounted a lunch with Yuvraj and Shubman Gill, where Yuvraj delivered a message that would redefine his goals, ‘At that time, I was, to be very honest, struggling a bit. I wasn’t consistent even in the IPL, and I wasn’t even in the team’s playing eleven. Shubman was already playing for India. I used to tell myself that, yeah, I’m a little delayed, I’ve fallen behind—all those ahead of me in the group, I mean, the captain was already there and I was a performer too, so I was a little late.’

‘Then, when Paji called me home, Shubman and I were sitting with Paji, having lunch. Paji directly told me, 'I am not preparing you for the state team, I am not preparing you for the IPL, I am not preparing you just to handle things. I am preparing you to play for India. You have to win matches for India. Write this down and keep it.' And he said, 'Next, next two, three years max…'’

‘I mean, this was from the person I had idolised. If he’s saying this, it means he has so much belief and trust in me. I thought to myself, yeah, this is something. After the camp, I felt that my goal is something else. I am being prepared for something bigger—to perform and lead innings for India. And that’s exactly what I will do, and I will achieve it,’ said Abhishek.

His faith in Yuvraj’s guidance has paid off: Abhishek was named Player of the Tournament in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2025, cementing his rise in Indian cricket.