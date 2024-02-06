Zimbabwe to host India for T20Is in July

IMAGE: India last played Zimbabwe in the shortest format at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Zimbabwe is set to host India for a five-match T20I series in July, the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that the five-match T20I series will be played in Harare between 6-14 July.

The timing of the series is a bit comical as it is scheduled just after the ICC T20 World Cup that will be played in the West Indies and the USA, from June 1 to June 29.

This will be the fourth time Zimbabwe will host India in a bilateral T20I series, having previously faced off in 2010, 2015 and 2016 in this format.

The last T20I clash between the two teams was played at ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2022, with India securing a victory by 71 runs in Melbourne.

Schedule:

All matches will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

First T20I – 6 July

Second T20I – 7 July

Third T20I – 10 July

Fourth T20I – 13 July

Fifth T20I – 14 July