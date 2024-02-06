News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Zimbabwe to host India for T20Is in July

Zimbabwe to host India for T20Is in July

February 06, 2024 16:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India last played Zimbabwe at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne

IMAGE: India last played Zimbabwe in the shortest format at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Zimbabwe is set to host India for a five-match T20I series in July, the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

 

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that the five-match T20I series will be played in Harare between 6-14 July.

The timing of the series is a bit comical as it is scheduled just after the ICC T20 World Cup that will be played in the West Indies and the USA, from June 1 to June 29.

This will be the fourth time Zimbabwe will host India in a bilateral T20I series, having previously faced off in 2010, 2015 and 2016 in this format.

The last T20I clash between the two teams was played at ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2022, with India securing a victory by 71 runs in Melbourne.

Schedule:

All matches will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

First T20I – 6 July

Second T20I – 7 July

Third T20I – 10 July

Fourth T20I – 13 July

Fifth T20I – 14 July

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Bumrah ready to guide India's novice pace attack
Bumrah ready to guide India's novice pace attack
Series levelled but India won't breathe easy yet
Series levelled but India won't breathe easy yet
PHOTOS: India outplay England in Vizag
PHOTOS: India outplay England in Vizag
Hockey player in legal trouble over rape allegations
Hockey player in legal trouble over rape allegations
Cong couldv'e won Rajasthan polls if...: Sachin Pilot
Cong couldv'e won Rajasthan polls if...: Sachin Pilot
Can Modi Beat Rajiv's 404 MPs Record?
Can Modi Beat Rajiv's 404 MPs Record?
PM-led panel to meet to select new EC on Wednesday
PM-led panel to meet to select new EC on Wednesday

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Stokes Finds Fault With DRS!

Stokes Finds Fault With DRS!

'That's how you fight back!'

'That's how you fight back!'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances