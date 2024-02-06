News
'Technology has gone wrong'

'Technology has gone wrong'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 06, 2024 15:57 IST
IMAGE: Zak Crawley was dismissed LBW by Kuldeep Yadav after the DRS was taken by Rohit Sharma.
 

Ben Stokes complained that Zak Crawley, who was going great guns at 73, was done in by DRS on the afternoon of Day 4 of the second Test at Vishakakapatnam.

On the sixth ball of his first over, Kuldeep Yadav got one to turn back in from middle stump. The delivery kept low and hit Crawley on the pads. Rohit Sharma took the DRS on Kuldeep's insistence and was rewarded.

All three red lights lit up on DRS, but Stokes questioned the technology over Crawley's dismissal.

'My personal opinion is that the technology has gone wrong on this occasion,' the English skipper said at the post-match press conference on Monday, a statement that was promptly picked up by the British newspapers, one of whom headlined that complaint instead of the Indian victory.

'Technology in the game is obviously there. Everyone has an understanding of the reasons it can never be 100% which is why we have the umpire's call. That's why it's in place. When it's not 100% as everyone says, I don't think it's unfair for someone to say 'I think the technology has got it wrong on this occasion'. And that is my personal opinion. I will say that,' Stokes added.

Crawley's wicket and Stokes's comment promptly provoked discussion on social media.

Harsha

 

Hughes

Amit

 

DRS livid

 

