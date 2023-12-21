News
Zimbabwe cricketers caught in drug scandal, face suspension

Zimbabwe cricketers caught in drug scandal, face suspension

December 21, 2023 16:03 IST
Zimbabwe

IMAGE: Picture used for representational purpose only.

All-rounders Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta have been suspended by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) pending a hearing after they allegedly tested positive for a banned recreational drug, officials said on Thursday.

Madhevere, 23, has played in 98 matches across all formats for Zimbabwe, his last a Twenty20 against Ireland on Dec. 10.

Mavuta, 26, featured in the last of his 26 internationals in a one-dayer against the same opponents on Sunday.

 

"Zimbabwe Cricket has with immediate effect suspended two Zimbabwe international players from all cricket activities, pending a hearing, for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules," ZC said in a statement.

"The concerned players, Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta, both tested positive for a banned recreational drug in an out-of-competition case recorded during a recent in-house doping test."

The suspensions came a day after coach Dave Houghton resigned from his position ahead of a white-ball tour to Sri Lanka in January.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
