Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL's Most Expensive Players

IPL's Most Expensive Players

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 21, 2023 11:24 IST
At Tuesday's electrifying IPL 2024 auction in Dubai, marquee players commanded unprecedented sums, setting historic benchmarks and reshaping team dynamics.

Among the standout purchases, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc stole the limelight with a record-breaking bid of Rs 24.75 crores (Rs 247.5 million). Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as the triumphant bidder, securing Starc in a headline-grabbing moment that has sparked widespread discussion.

A look at the 10 costliest buys that stirred the cash-rich league:

1. Mitchell Starc (Kolkata Knight Riders, Rs 24.75 crore/Rs 247.5 million)

Mitchell Starc

Starc became the IPL's costliest player ever, securing a jaw-dropping bid of Rs 24.75 crore from KKR. Surpassing all previous records, Starc's acquisition redefined the league's financial landscape.

2. Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rs 20.5 crores/Rs 205 million)

Pat Cummins

A little earlier, SRH bagged Cummins with a then staggering bid of Rs 20.50 crores.

3. Sam Curran (Punjab Kings, Rs 18.50 crore/Rs 185 million)

Punjab Kings

Curran, with a record fee at the IPL auction 2023, was retained by PBKS for IPL 2024 despite disappointing performances this past season.

4. Cameron Green (Mumbai Indians, Rs 17.50 crore/Rs 175 million)

Cameron Green

Mumbai secured the Australian all-rounder at the 2023 auction, outbidding Delhi Capitals. MI traded Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore last month so it could have the funds to get Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans for IPL 2024.

5. Ben Stokes (Chennai Super Kings, Rs 16.25 crore/Rs 162.5 million)

Ben Stokes

Stokes commanded a substantial bid from CSK at the IPL 2023 auction. He opted out of the 2024 IPL season to prioritise workload and fitness management.

6. Chris Morris (Rajasthan Royals, Rs 16.25 crore/Rs 162.5 million)

Chris Moris

Morris emerged as a record-breaker at the 2021 IPL auction, securing a deal with the Royals. Morris was not retained for the subsequent season, marking a shift in team dynamics.

7. Nicolas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants, Rs 16 crores/Rs 160 milion)

Nicholas Pooran

LSG scripted history by making Pooran the costliest wicket-keeper-batter in IPL auction history in 2023.

8. Yuvraj Singh (Delhi Daredevils, Rs 16 crore/Rs 160 million)

Yuvraj Singh

At the 2015 IPL auction, Yuvraj became the focal point of a bidding war, securing a significant deal with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Despite high expectations, his performances fell short, leading to a disappointing season for the franchise.

9. Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders, Rs 15.50 crore/Rs 155 million)

Pat Cummins

Cummins briefly held the title of the IPL's most expensive player in 2020. Despite impactful performances, his subsequent release marked a strategic shift for KKR.

10. Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians, Rs 15.25 crore/Rs 152.5 million)

Mumbai Indians

A consistent performer for MI since his debut, Kishan was bought back by the franchise at the 2022 mega auction. Despite a forgettable season, Kishan's prolific run-scoring abilities remained a valuable asset for MI.

REDIFF CRICKET
