Samit Dravid Sizzles In Cooch Behar Trophy

In a Cooch Behar Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir, Samit Dravid, cricket legend Rahul Dravid's son, delivered a standout batting performance, scoring 98 runs and contributing significantly to Karnataka's dominant victory by an innings and 130 runs.

A video highlighting Samit's captivating shots quickly gained traction on social media, highlighting his cricketing talent.

In a prior encounter against Uttar Pradesh, Samit posted scores of 27 and 28.

Vijeta and Rahul Dravid were seen cheering for their son during the Cooch Behar Trophy fixture against Uttarakhand at Mysuru's SDNRW ground.

Unlike his dad who made the No. 3 spot his own, Samit, batting at No. 5, forged a partnership with Karthikeya KP, contributing to an impressive 233-run stand for the fourth wicket. Karthikeya excelled as the top-scorer, amassing 163 runs off 175 balls.

Jammu and Kashmir, who posted a modest 170 in their first innings, were unable to make Karnataka bat again, resulting in a decisive victory by an innings margin.