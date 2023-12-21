News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL Auction: Cummins didn't deserve Rs 20.5 crore price tag?

IPL Auction: Cummins didn't deserve Rs 20.5 crore price tag?

Source: PTI
December 21, 2023 12:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: This was not the first time that Pat Cummins had attracted huge sums at the IPL auction. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie has questioned Pat Cummins' massive IPL price tag, saying T20 cricket is not the quick's best format but backed Mitchell Starc's jaw-dropping Rs 24.75 crore deal.

 

Cummins attracted the second highest paycheck in the auction in Dubai on Tuesday after an intense bidding war between Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who shelled out a whopping Rs 20.50 crore for the Australian captain.

"Pat's obviously a quality bowler and a quality leader, we have seen that. I just don't think T20 is his best format," Gillespie told SEN Radio.

"I think he's a Test bowler, personally. I think Test cricket is his absolute bread and butter."

This was not the first time that Cummins, who has 55 wickets in 50 T20I matches at an average of 24.54 and economy of 7.37 in T20Is, attracted huge sums at the IPL auction. Ahead of the 2020 edition, KKR had paid Rs 15.5 crore for his services.

"He's a good T20 bowler, make no mistake. But that's massive overs for me," Gillespie added.

A little over an hour after Cummins landed his deal, Starc surpassed his captain to become the costliest player in the IPL history as Kolkata Knight Riders spent a mind-boggling Rs 24.75 crores for the left-armer's services.

Starc, who has usually prioritised international duty over playing in the IPL, has played only two seasons of the cash-rich league, taking 34 wickets in 27 games at an average of 20.38.

"I think he's a great buy. It's a lot of money, we all acknowledge that, but the IPL is a very rich tournament… I'm absolutely delighted for Mitch.

"I think it just highlights how important teams value left-arm fast bowling and left-arm swing bowling at pace,” Gillespie said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bumrah Deserves More Than Starc!
Bumrah Deserves More Than Starc!
Meet Cricket's Young New Millionaires
Meet Cricket's Young New Millionaires
Mumbai Indians Declare 'All Is Well'
Mumbai Indians Declare 'All Is Well'
This Aussie pacer is IPL's new star?
This Aussie pacer is IPL's new star?
AI makes mark in drug discovery; Peptris raises $1 mn
AI makes mark in drug discovery; Peptris raises $1 mn
Days after breach, govt ropes in CISF for Parl security
Days after breach, govt ropes in CISF for Parl security
One-off Test PIX: Vastrakar gives India upperhand
One-off Test PIX: Vastrakar gives India upperhand

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

IPL's Most Expensive Players

IPL's Most Expensive Players

'Removing Rohit As Captain Was Tough'

'Removing Rohit As Captain Was Tough'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances