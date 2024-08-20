News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Australia stick with Smith as opener in India Tests?

Will Australia stick with Smith as opener in India Tests?

August 20, 2024 12:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Following David Warner's retirement from Tests, Steve Smith opened the batting for Australia in series against West Indies and New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran Australia batsman Steve Smith says he has no plans to wind down his cricket career having signed a long-term deal to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Sydney Sixers.

The 35-year-old inked a three-year contract with the Sixers and could squeeze in four BBL games during the home summer between the final Test against India and the tour of Sri Lanka.

Smith was overlooked for Australia's Twenty20 World Cup squad for the tournament in the United States and the Caribbean but remains committed to playing all formats.

"I don't have any plans, I'm just enjoying playing at the moment. I'm pretty relaxed and I'm looking forward to this summer," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think I'll get a few (BBL) games in this year and then we'll see where we go from there. Every chance I

get, I jump at it."

Following David Warner's retirement from Tests after the Pakistan series during the last home summer, Smith opened the batting for Australia in series against West Indies and New Zealand.

He made 171 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.25, well below his career average of 56.97.

Smith said he had no idea whether he would open in the five-Test series against India, which starts on November 22 at Perth Stadium, though he suggested his team mates wanted him back at No 4 where he has played much of his Test career.

 

>"The conversations I’ve had so far are that we’ll go to England and the boys will have the T20s, and then I’m there for the one-dayers and we’ll make a decision after that," he said.

"Those conversations are happening in the background. I saw some comments that Usman (Khawaja) made and I think he said he likes me down at number four, and I think Marnus (Labuschagne) is of a similar thought pattern.

"I'm happy wherever and I’ll bat anywhere for the team. For me it’s just a position."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Samoa batter Visser breaks Yuvraj's T20 World record
Samoa batter Visser breaks Yuvraj's T20 World record
Dhoni's Birthday Bash for Ranchi Friends
Dhoni's Birthday Bash for Ranchi Friends
Chahal-Shaw Bond In Britain
Chahal-Shaw Bond In Britain
Jurel Can't Stop Praising Captain Rohit
Jurel Can't Stop Praising Captain Rohit
Unspent CSR funds hit five-year high in FY23
Unspent CSR funds hit five-year high in FY23
'I Want To Assure Everyone I Am Alive'
'I Want To Assure Everyone I Am Alive'
United front against BJP? Kharge, Rahul to visit J-K
United front against BJP? Kharge, Rahul to visit J-K

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Former Aus opener denied bail in domestic abuse case

Former Aus opener denied bail in domestic abuse case

'Rohit, Kohli should have played Duleep Trophy'

'Rohit, Kohli should have played Duleep Trophy'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances