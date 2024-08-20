Samoa batter Visser breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20 World record

IMAGE: Samoa's Darius Visser blasted six sixes as a world record 39 runs came from the 15th over bowled by Vanuatu seamer Nalin Nipiko. Photograph: ICC/Instagram

Samoa batter Darius Visser blasted six sixes to break the record for most runs from one over in a men's T20 International, against Vanuatu in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A event, in Apia, Samoa, on Tuesday.



Visser hit a world record six sixes and was helped with three no balls from Vanuatu seamer Nalin Nipiko, as a world record total of 39 runs were scored from the 15th over.



The 39 runs conceded from the over makes it the most expensive over in the the history of men's T20 Internationals, surpassing the famous 36-run feat achieved by Yuvraj Singh at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and more recent efforts from Kieron Pollard (2021), Nicholas Pooran (2024), Dipendra Singh Airee (2024) and Rohit Sharma-Rinku Singh (2024).





Visser hammered his way to a brilliant 132 from 62 balls, with 14 sixes and five fours to power Samoa to 174 in their 20 overs. In reply, Vanatu finished on 164/9 to lose by 10 runs.



Visser was at his attacking best as he belted a hat-trick of sixes from the first three deliveries of the 15th over bowled by Nipiko, which also brought up his fifty from3 5 balls.



The pacer then bowled a no-ball before Visser made most of the free hit as he swung it over square leg for the fourth six of the over. Nipiko managed a dot ball before he overstepped again with Visser, 28, again clearing the fence for a six. However, it was again ruled a no-ball and Visser heaved the last ball over the leg side for the sixth six of the over.

He raced to his century from 51 balls in the 18th over to become the first Samoa batter to hit a century in international cricket. His swashbuckling knock guided Samoa to their second victory at the event and kept their hopes up of qualifying for the next edition of the T20 World Cup in 2026.