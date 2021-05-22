News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chahals' 'fun conversations' with Kohli

Chahals' 'fun conversations' with Kohli

By Rediff Cricket
May 22, 2021 17:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal with Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma Chahal/Instagram
 

Dhanashree Verma recalled the good times she and her husband Yuzvendra Chahal had with Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli during the now-suspended IPL 2021.

Dhanashree, who joined her hubby in the bio-bubble during IPL 2021, shared a picture with Kohli on Instagram.

'This one's with the skipper & spinner From fun breakfast conversations to post match fun, everything was so delightful and a great exchange of knowledge #ayeayecaptain,' dentist-dancer-YouTuber Dhanashree captioned the picture on Instagram.

Dhanashree -- who wed Yuzi in December -- has a large following on social media courtesy of her dance videos and is a constant presence in the stands at RCB games since IPL 2020.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Why this cricketing great needs your help
Why this cricketing great needs your help
Why 'Kul-Cha' are not in Team India anymore
Why 'Kul-Cha' are not in Team India anymore
Did senior players scuttle Dravid's plans?
Did senior players scuttle Dravid's plans?
Active cases reducing: Govt on Covid crisis
Active cases reducing: Govt on Covid crisis
'Don't need to change just because people criticise'
'Don't need to change just because people criticise'
SRH's Saha questions IPL bio-bubble tightness
SRH's Saha questions IPL bio-bubble tightness
I-League winning keeper auctions jersey to raise funds
I-League winning keeper auctions jersey to raise funds

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Rohit is a 'Proud girl dad'

Rohit is a 'Proud girl dad'

I still feel weak and dizzy: KKR spinner Chakravarthy

I still feel weak and dizzy: KKR spinner Chakravarthy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use