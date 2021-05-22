Chahals' 'fun conversations' with Kohli

May 22, 2021 17:56 IST

IMAGE: Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal with Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma Chahal/Instagram

Dhanashree Verma recalled the good times she and her husband Yuzvendra Chahal had with Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli during the now-suspended IPL 2021.

Dhanashree, who joined her hubby in the bio-bubble during IPL 2021, shared a picture with Kohli on Instagram.

'This one's with the skipper & spinner From fun breakfast conversations to post match fun, everything was so delightful and a great exchange of knowledge #ayeayecaptain,' dentist-dancer-YouTuber Dhanashree captioned the picture on Instagram.

Dhanashree -- who wed Yuzi in December -- has a large following on social media courtesy of her dance videos and is a constant presence in the stands at RCB games since IPL 2020.