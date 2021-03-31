News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhawan hits the dance floor!

Dhawan hits the dance floor!

By Rediff Cricket
March 31, 2021 17:41 IST
Shikhar Dhawan

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram
 

Shikhar Dhawan -- often the soul of the party on the ground or off it -- was spotted loosening up before the start of IPL 2021.

And when he shook a leg with Dhanashree Verma, who is married to India team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal, they set social media on fire.

'Hitting the dance floor with the super talented and fun @dhanashree9', Dhawan captioned the video.

 

'Bhangra in gabbar style @shikhardofficial. Setting Instagram reels on fire together. Energy speaks volumes', Dhanashree -- dentist, choreographer and YouTube star -- noted, alluding to Dhawan's nickname, 'Gabbar'.

In February, Dhanashree had matched moves with Shreyas Iyer -- that performance too wowing the Internet.

So who dances better? Dhawan or his Delhi Capitals mate Shreyas? Tell us in the message board below.

Rediff Cricket
