Dhawan hits the dance floor!

March 31, 2021 17:41 IST

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan -- often the soul of the party on the ground or off it -- was spotted loosening up before the start of IPL 2021.

And when he shook a leg with Dhanashree Verma, who is married to India team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal, they set social media on fire.

'Hitting the dance floor with the super talented and fun @dhanashree9', Dhawan captioned the video.

'Bhangra in gabbar style @shikhardofficial. Setting Instagram reels on fire together. Energy speaks volumes', Dhanashree -- dentist, choreographer and YouTube star -- noted, alluding to Dhawan's nickname, 'Gabbar'.

In February, Dhanashree had matched moves with Shreyas Iyer -- that performance too wowing the Internet.

