'Bebaak player, Bebaak shatak!'

'Bebaak player, Bebaak shatak!'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 02, 2025 23:53 IST

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma batted like a man possessed as he hammered the England bowlers to all corners of the ground during his innings of 135 off 54 balls during the 5th T20I at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek Sharma's magnificent century powered India to a 150-run win in the fifth and final T20 international at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

India thus pocketed the series 4-1.

Chasing a mammoth target of 248, England opener Phil Salt (55 off 23) started well but had little support as wickets tumbled around him. Indian spinners took early wickets, leaving the visitors stumbling at 68-4.

 

England collapsed spectacularly to 97 all out in 10.3 overs with Mohammed Shami claiming three wickets and Varun Chakaravarthy, Shivam Dube, and Abhishek taking two apiece.

Put into bat, Abhishek's onslaught propelled India to their highest powerplay score of 95 studded with 16 boundaries.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates on reaching his century off just 37 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek played a quickfire innings of 135 off 54 -- the second fastest hundred for India.

Brydon Carse managed to stem the run flow, claiming the wickets of Tilak Varma and out-of-form captain Suryakumar Yadav in his successive overs, while Dube was sent back to the pavilion in the third over of his spell.

Tilak and Dube's cameos provided vital support to Abhishek but Suryakumar's poor run of form continued as he was caught out for two, ending his series with just 28 runs.

Apart from Carse, Mark Wood, who replaced Saqib Mahmood, bowled a fiery spell and chipped in with two wickets of Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma's 135 is the highest T20I score by an Indian, surpassing the 126 by Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

In his breath-taking innings, Abhishek slammed 7 fours and 13 sixes at a strike rate of 250.00.

The 24-year-old scored the highest T20I score for India, outdoing Shubman Gill's unbeaten 126-run knock against New Zealand.

With a half century in 17 balls, the 24-year-old opener also became the Indian batter to smash the second-fastest fastest T20I half-century. Yuvraj Singh holds the top spot with his 12-ball half-century against England in 2007.

His run-spree at the Wankhede saw him score the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian reaching the milestone in just 37 balls. The fastest T20I hundred is held by Rohit Sharma who had slammed a hundred in 35 balls against Sri Lanka.

KL Rahul on Abhishek's century

His century sparked reactions from current and former players.

KL Rahul posted on Instagram: Wow Abhisheksharma_4. The best t20 innings I've watched. Unreal hitting.

Irfan Pathan on Abhishek Sharma

'Bebaak player, Bebaak shatak! Abhishek sharma,' tweeted former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

Abhishek is now the highest scorer in T20I cricket for India

Broadcaster Harsha Bhogle tweeted: 'It was such a special innings today from Abhishek Sharma. I think we are only starting to see what he can offer because he will be a special player. I hope he keeps at his bowling because all-rounders are so crucial in this game.'

India will next play three one-dayers against England from February 6.

