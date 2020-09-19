On this day: Yuvraj smashes six sixes in an over

Source:

September 19, 2020 13:21 IST

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes in a single over off Stuart Broad during the ICC Twenty20 World Championship Super Eights game against England in Durban, September 19, 2007. Photograph: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images/Getty Images

On this day in 2007, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scripted history as he smashed six sixes in an over against England in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007.

England’s Stuart Broad was at the receiving end as Yuvraj smashes six sixes in the over to reach his half-century off just 12 balls, which is still the fastest fifty in the T20 format.

India had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Yuvi came out to bat when Robin Uthappa's wicket fell and he provided the late flourish allowing India to post 218 runs on the board. India went on to beat England by 18 runs.

The Men in Blue were able to win the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and Yuvraj was a vital player for the team in the tournament.

In a recent development, Yuvraj has reportedly sent a mail to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah, seeking their permission to come out of retirement. In his letter, he has made it clear that if he can play for Punjab, he will then not pursue options of playing in the global T20 leagues.

The 2011 World Cup-winning hero has spent the past few months grooming the likes of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, and Anmolpreet Singh at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

On June 10 last year, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. With a career spanning over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj cemented his place as a player who could win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, fierce batting, or smart bowling.