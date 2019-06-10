Remembering Yuvraj's 6 sixes

June 10, 2019 16:36 IST

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes in a single over off Stuart Broad during the ICC Twenty20 World Championship Super Eights match against England in Durban, on September 19, 2007. Photographs: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Nearly 12 years ago, on September 19, 2007, Yuvraj Singh created history by hitting six sixes in an over in the first World T20 championship.

When Stuart Broad began his run up to bowl the 19th over in the game at Kingsmead, Durban, he had no idea he was going to be part of cricketing lore.



Yuvi started off with a huge hit over wide long-on.



He followed it up with a flick that sailed over square leg and disappeared outside the stadium.

The third six was smashed over extra cover as the left-hander stepped towards the leg side and hit it through the covers.



By then Broad seemed to have lost it, and he bowled a juicy full toss which Yuvi steered over point for a fourth six.



The fifth six went soaring high over the mid-wicket fence.



Later Yuvi said he had a score to settle against England after being hit for five sixes in an over by Dimitri Mascarenhas in a one-dayer at The Oval earlier that month.



'The amount of phone calls I got after that -- I don't get as many when I score a hundred,' he said. 'I thought, "This isn't fair, give me a chance," and I got that chance.'

Yuvi set the record in style, launching the sixth six high over the mid-on fence.



He became the fourth batsman to complete the feat at the highest level.



Gary Sobers and Ravi Shastri achieved the record in first class cricket.



Herschelle Gibbs reached the landmark at the 50 overs World Cup in 2007.



Yuvi's 58 off 16 balls (strike rate: 362.50) is a knock that will never be forgotten.



What is your favourite Yuvraj memory for Team India? Share it by posting in the message board below:

