Yuvraj, Raina recall 2011 World Cup triumph

April 02, 2020 13:28 IST

'Things end but memories last forever.'

IMAGE: The Indian players celebrate winning the 2011 World Cup after beating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, on April 2, 2011. Photograph: Graham Crouch/Getty Images

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Thursday recalled his 2011 World Cup-winning memories and said "words will never be able to describe" what the moment means for the Indian fans.



"Words will never be able to describe what a moment for every Indian it was, this it what we live for !!jai Hind," he said on Twitter.

The 2011 World Cup was memorable for Yuvraj. The all-rounder was named the Player of the Tournament after he scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets.



India, powered by scintillating knocks from Gautam Gambhir (97) and Dhoni (91 not out), chased down Sri Lanka's total of 274 for 6 in 50 overs to win with ten balls to spare in the final at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.



The victory gave India its second world title -- 28 years after Kapil's Devils scored that famous, albeit unexpected, win in England.



'Memories last forever'



Former batsman Suresh Raina turned nostalgic as he celebrated nine years of India's ODI World Cup win in 2011, saying 'memories last forever'.



On April 2 2011, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at Wankhede Stadium in the final to lift their second ODI World Cup title.



"Things end but memories last forever. Remembering the rush, excitement, thrill of it all, of the fantastic moments leading up to us lifting the world cup. Irreplaceable. Unforgettable. Thankful to have been a part of this iconic moment in the history of cricket. #worldcup2011," Raina tweeted.



In the tournament, Raina played just four matches, and he played a crucial unbeaten knock of 34 runs against Australia in the quarter-finals.