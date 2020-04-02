News
PIX: Ganguly visits Belur Math, donates 2000kgs rice

Source: PTI
April 02, 2020 09:16 IST
Sourav Ganguly at Belur Math

The president of the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday donated 2000 kilograms of rice at the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramkrishna Mission, in his bid to help the needy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Visited Belur Math after 25 years, handed over 2000kgs of rice for the needy," Ganguly wrote on his Twitter account.

Sourav Ganguly with monks at Belur Math

Clad in white T-shirt, the former India captain was seen wearing a black mask and taking a tour of the Ramkrishna Mission headquarters with the monks in a golf cart.

Ganguly had earlier announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh worth rice for the sufferers of COVID-19, which has left the world in disarray.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 50 lives till now, while close to 1700 positive cases have been reported so far from across the country.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Sourav Ganguly/Twitter

 

Source: PTI
