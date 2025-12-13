Yuvraj 'Grateful' as He, Harmanpreet Get Stadium Honours

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh returned to where it all began -- Punjab -- to receive an honour that left him more emotional than he expected.
A stand has been named after the 2011 World Cup hero at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, a venue rooted in the state where his cricketing journey first took shape.
Sharing the moment with fans, Yuvraj wrote on his social media handles: "To have a stand in my name at the New Chandigarh Stadium, in the state where my cricket journey began, is a feeling that's hard to put into words."
The gesture came courtesy of the Punjab Cricket Association, an institution he has long been associated with.
Acknowledging their role, he said: "A big thank you to the @pcacricketassociation for this honour and for always backing the youth."
Yuvraj also extended his gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, noting, "Grateful to Hon'ble CM @bhagwantmann1 ji for his constant support to the game and for being there with us on this special evening."
He didn’t forget the national board either, appreciating their efforts to celebrate players across eras: "My sincere thanks to the @indiancricketteam for their continued support in strengthening cricket at every level and for recognising the contributions of players across generations."
It was a doubly special evening, as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was honoured with a stand of her own. "And a huge congratulations to @imharmanpreet_kaur on the stand named after her. From Moga to leading India to a World Cup title, her journey is an inspiration for every young girl who picks up a bat."
Calling the tribute deeply personal, he added: "Feeling truly humbled to receive this at a place that will always be home."
Celebrating his birthday amid the festivities, Yuvraj wrapped up with a note of thanks: "A big thank you to all my fans for the love and wishes on my birthday! I truly feel very blessed. Thank you my dear friend and BCCI president for being there @mithunmanhas."