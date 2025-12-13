HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Yuvraj 'Grateful' as He, Harmanpreet Get Stadium Honours

Yuvraj 'Grateful' as He, Harmanpreet Get Stadium Honours

December 13, 2025 00:12 IST

Yuvraj Singh and Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann (right) at the unveiling of the Yuvraj Singh Stand in Mullanpur on Thursday

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh and Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann (right) at the unveiling of the Yuvraj Singh Stand in Mullanpur on Thursday. Photographs: Kind courtesy Yuveaj SIngh/X

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh returned to where it all began -- Punjab -- to receive an honour that left him more emotional than he expected.

A stand has been named after the 2011 World Cup hero at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, a venue rooted in the state where his cricketing journey first took shape.

Sharing the moment with fans, Yuvraj wrote on his social media handles: "To have a stand in my name at the New Chandigarh Stadium, in the state where my cricket journey began, is a feeling that's hard to put into words."

The gesture came courtesy of the Punjab Cricket Association, an institution he has long been associated with.

Acknowledging their role, he said: "A big thank you to the @pcacricketassociation for this honour and for always backing the youth."

Yuvraj also extended his gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, noting, "Grateful to Hon'ble CM @bhagwantmann1 ji for his constant support to the game and for being there with us on this special evening."

World Cup-winning Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur with Yuvraj Singh 

IMAGE: World Cup-winning Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur with Yuvraj Singh.

He didn’t forget the national board either, appreciating their efforts to celebrate players across eras: "My sincere thanks to the @indiancricketteam for their continued support in strengthening cricket at every level and for recognising the contributions of players across generations."

It was a doubly special evening, as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was honoured with a stand of her own. "And a huge congratulations to @imharmanpreet_kaur on the stand named after her. From Moga to leading India to a World Cup title, her journey is an inspiration for every young girl who picks up a bat."

Yuvraj Singh stand 

Calling the tribute deeply personal, he added: "Feeling truly humbled to receive this at a place that will always be home."

Celebrating his birthday amid the festivities, Yuvraj wrapped up with a note of thanks: "A big thank you to all my fans for the love and wishes on my birthday! I truly feel very blessed. Thank you my dear friend and BCCI president for being there @mithunmanhas."

