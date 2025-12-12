HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Telangana CM Reddy 'Ready' for Messi Penalty Shootout

Telangana CM Reddy 'Ready' for Messi Penalty Shootout

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: December 12, 2025 21:22 IST

x

Hyderabad stadium decked up for Messi's Magic

Posters of star footballer Lionel Messi and CM Revanth Reddy put up in the city ahead of Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Hyderabad on Friday

IMAGE: Posters of star footballer Lionel Messi and CM Revanth Reddy put up in the city ahead of Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Hyderabad on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The RGI Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad is decked up to witness football legend Lionel Messi's spectacular "Penalty Shootout," when his team will take on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led squad in a friendly tie to be held on Saturday evening.

According to Parvathi Reddy, advisor to the GOAT Tour Hyderabad, there will be a friendly match between the two teams-Singareni RR9 and Aparna-Messi All Stars. These two teams will be playing a 15-20 minute friendly match and five minutes before the match, Revanth Reddy, a football enthusiast will join Messi as the two will dribble the ball together.

 

"There will be penalty shoots to decide who is the winning team. Each team gets a 3-3 penalty shootout so that they will decide who is the winning team. Messi will be doing it separately on his own. His magic kick will be done to showcase it to everybody," Parvathy Reddy told PTI.

She further said about 60 people paid Rs 10 lakh to get a picture with Messi and the amount thus collected will go to the Football Clinic aiming to provide opportunity to some young players to learn from big names in Football.

A source closely associated with the event said about 27,000 tickets have been sold so far and the organiser expects full capacity -- 39,000 by Saturday evening.

After the match there is a football clinic for about 25-30 minutes in which 20 children will be coached by Messi, Rodrigo (De Paul) and Luis Suarez, she said.

Ahead of his friendly match with football legend Lionel Messi on December 13, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy played the practice game with a group of students on Thursday night. 

IMAGE: Ahead of his friendly match with football legend Lionel Messi on December 13, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy played the practice game with a group of students on Thursday night. Photograph: Kind courtesy Revanth Reddy/X

Messi will be landing in the city at 4 PM on Saturday and will leave from Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile elaborate security arrangements are being made for the event at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu said a 3,000 personnel security detail would be provided.

He said only valid ticket holders should reach the stadium, urging the spectators to use public transport or pool cars to avoid congestion at the venue.

Tickets will not be sold at the stadium as they were already sold online.

Messi will be given 'Z' category security during his visit and an exclusive entry into the stadium.

Posters of star footballer Lionel Messi and CM Revanth Reddy put up in the city ahead of Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Hyderabad on Friday 

IMAGE: Posters of star footballer Lionel Messi and CM Revanth Reddy put up in the city ahead of Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Hyderabad on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Spectators would be allowed three hours before the play starts at 7 PM, the police official said.

Meanwhile, BJP workers, led by MLA A Maheshwar Reddy, held a protest outside the office of state-run mining company Singareni Collieries in Hyderabad alleging that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is misusing public money in the name of playing a football match with Messi.

The CM is wasting public money to the tune of Rs 100 crore out of his "madness for international publicity", he alleged.

The government should state how much money, and for what purpose it was being spent, he said.

He charged that funds of Singareni Collieries are being used to sponsor Revanth Reddy's team in the match with Messi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ICC-JioStar Slam Reports, Say Rights Deal 'Fully In Force'
ICC-JioStar Slam Reports, Say Rights Deal 'Fully In Force'
Pragg: New Tour Won't Dethrone Classical World C'ship
Pragg: New Tour Won't Dethrone Classical World C'ship
GT coach Nehra takes sarcastic dig at Gill's critics
GT coach Nehra takes sarcastic dig at Gill's critics
SMAT: Siraj stars as Hyderabad down Mumbai
SMAT: Siraj stars as Hyderabad down Mumbai
IPL Auction: Look Out For These Youngsters
IPL Auction: Look Out For These Youngsters

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Meet Gujarat's 'Biker Dadis': At 87 and 84, octogenarian sisters take Internet by storm7:05

Meet Gujarat's 'Biker Dadis': At 87 and 84, octogenarian...

India's Bullet Train Breakthrough: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project Hits Major Milestones!1:29

India's Bullet Train Breakthrough: Mumbai-Ahmedabad...

Rajinikanth's 75th B'day: Fans gather outside actor's house to celebrate birthday4:21

Rajinikanth's 75th B'day: Fans gather outside actor's...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO