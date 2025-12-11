Yuvraj, Harmanpreet stands unveiled at New PCA Stadium

IMAGE: Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, with Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur after the inauguration of stands in the names of the two World Cup winners at the New PCA Stadium, Chandigarh, before the second T20 International between India and South Africa, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

World Cup winners Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur were immortalized at the PCA's New Chandigarh Stadium on Thursday, with stands named in their honour.

Yuvraj, player of the tournament for the 2011 ODI World Cup, and Harmanpreet, who recently captained India to their first ever Women's World Cup trophy, were surrounded by friends, family and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the occasion.

Yuvraj was also seen giving pep talk to the Indian team in a huddle before the second T20 International against South Africa.

His longtime teammate Harbhajan Singh has a pavilion named after him at the stadium and Harmanpreet joined him on the other side of the sightscreen.