ICC-JioStar Slam Reports, Say Rights Deal 'Fully In Force'

ICC-JioStar Slam Reports, Say Rights Deal 'Fully In Force'

December 12, 2025 21:03 IST

In a joint statement, the ICC and JioStar said they remained focussed on delivering uninterrupted coverage of upcoming events, including the 2026 T20 World Cup

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chess.com - India

JioStar and ICC put out a joint statement on Friday, playing down rumours of a rift and said that broadcast partnership will continue for major cricket events in India.

The joined statement comes on the back of a recent media report that JioStar, owned by Reliance, has formally informed the ICC of its intention to withdraw from its four-year media rights deal despite two years still remaining on the contract, citing financial losses.

 

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) and JioStar have noted recent media reports concerning the status of the ICC’s media rights agreement in India. These reports do not reflect the position of either organisation. The existing agreement between the ICC and JioStar remains fully in force, and JioStar continues as the ICC’s official media rights partner in India," ICC said in a statement.

A joint statement by ICC and JioStar released on Friday

IMAGE: A joint statement by ICC and JioStar released on Friday. Photograph: ICC

"Any suggestion that JioStar has withdrawn from the agreement is incorrect. JioStar is fully committed to honour its contractual obligations in letter and spirit. Both organisations remain focused on delivering uninterrupted, world-class coverage of upcoming ICC events to fans across India, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, one of the sport’s most anticipated global tournaments. Preparations for these events are progressing exactly as planned, and there is no impact on viewers, advertisers, or industry partners. ICC and JioStar, as long-term commercial partners, maintain regular communication on operational, commercial and strategic matters focused on the role the partnership can play in growing the sport," the joint statement from JioStar and ICC further read.

