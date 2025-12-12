IPL Auction: Look Out For These Youngsters

The final roster of players for the Tata IPL mini-auction features 240 Indian players and 110 overseas recruits, including 224 uncapped Indians and 14 uncapped overseas names, offering franchises a substantial pool of emerging talent to gamble on.

With 77 slots up for grabs across ten teams -- 31 of them reserved for overseas players -- the stakes are steep, the strategies tighter, and the margin for error slimmer than ever.

Here are some young cricketers who could launch a bidding war among the franchises come December 16.

R S Ambrish (India) Date Of Birth: 28-5-2007

A left-handed batsman and right-arm medium-pace bowler, the 18 year old has shown maturity in Under-19 cricket, including on tours to England in 2025. He made his first-class debut in 2025 having played Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu.

Wahidullah Zadran (Afghanistan) DOB: 15-11-2007

An aggressive batter and spinner, this Afghan cricketer is the youngest player in the auction pool.

Wahid featured in the ILT20 for Gulf Giants in 2025, claiming 2 wickets in 2 matches. In Afghanistan's domestic league, the Shpageeza Cricket League, he exhibited his talent, bowling with variety.

Aaron George Varghese (India) DOB: 10-10-2006

Aaron led Hyderabad to the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, their first trophy since 1986-1987.

In Hyderabad's title-winning run, the 19 year old was the top scorer with 373 runs, including two centuries -- 111 against Himachal Pradesh and an unbeaten 112 against Chhattisgarh this season.

He led India B Under-19 in the triangular series last month, then did well in the Challengers Trophy which saw him earn a spot in the Under-19 Asia Cup squad.

Sahil Parakh (India) DOB: 7-6-2007

One of the key contributors to India's run to the semi-final at the 2024 Under-19 World Cup, Sahil hit a century when he was 17.

With a knack of scoring quickly and a handy leggie, Maharashtra's Under-19 skipper in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy caught the eye of many wth his fielding.

During the three-match youth ODI series against Australia in 2024, he hit an unbeaten 109 in the second game.

Across 15 matches in youth cricket for India, he has scored 685 runs at an average of 57.08 (one century, five fifties) while claiming 25 wickets, with best figures of 5 for 30.

Earlier this week, he made his T20 debut for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

Satvik Deswal (India) DOB: 23-3-2007

The left-handed batsman and right-arm medium bowler grabbed the spotlight with his performances in the Pondicherry Premier League where he was named Emerging Player of the Tournament.

A net bowler for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the last four seasons, he bowls tidy lengths and scores some handy runs down the order.

Bayanda Majola (South Africa) DOB: 8-1-2007

Known for his pace and swing, the medium pacer made history at the 2025 SA20 player auction as the first schools graduate to have been picked up by a franchise (Pretoria Capitals).

Representing KwaZulu-Natal youth sides, Bayanda's accuracy and speed has sparked interest from IPL scouts.

Arab Gul Momand (Aghanistan) DOB: 1-9-2005

A batting all-rounder, Momand, like many of his countrymen, is making a name with his unplayable spin.

The mystery spinner starred for Afghanistan with 10 wickets in their four-day match against Ireland in April.

A consistent performer, Momand was snapped up for $10k at the ILT20 auction by Mumbai Emirates; before that he was signed by Barbados Royals for the Caribbean Premier League in August.

Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka) DOB: 9-1-2003

The Sri Lankan all-rounder was added as a late entry for the December 16 auction.

Listed at a base price of Rs 75 lakh, the left arm spinner and lower order batter has played for Sri Lanka in all three formats as well in leagues like the SA20 and LPL.