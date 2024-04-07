News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Yusuf, Razzaq named Pakistan coaches for NZ T20s

Yusuf, Razzaq named Pakistan coaches for NZ T20s

Source: PTI
April 07, 2024 11:07 IST
Pakistan players celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: Muhammad Yousuf and Abdul Razzaq will be interim head coach and assistant coach respectively for the five T20 Internationals against New Zealand, beginning April 18. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to appoint Muhammad Yousuf and Abdul Razzaq as interim head coach and assistant coach respectively for the home T20 series against New Zealand later this month.

The decision comes as negotiations with foreign coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillispie for a long-term role continue.

 

A reliable source in the board said that while matters with Gillispie are nearly complete, as he has agreed to take over as head coach for the red-ball format, discussions with Kirsten are not finalised as he is busy in the Indian Premier League.

“Gillispie had agreed with certain conditions pertaining to his fees and presence for a number of days in Pakistan,” the source said.

He said the former Australian fast bowler will be available after the T20 World Cup when Pakistan resume their World Test Championship campaign against Bangladesh, England and South Africa.

Kirsten will be the new white ball format coach if it all goes as per plan.

The source said since the five T20 games against New Zealand begin on April 18, the board decided to give Yousuf and Razzaq the responsibility of coaching the team.

The future of bowling coaches Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal is yet to be decided but they are most likely to be part of the support team.

Yousuf and Razzaq are also part of the new selection committee.

The PCB has now also advertised for the post of assistant coach.

The plan is to integrate the assistant coach with Kirsten and Gillispie. He will be the bridge between the support teams of both formats.

The PCB also conducted interviews for the post of Pakistan team manager for the first time.

