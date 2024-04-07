Chahal Or Ashwin? Who Bowled Better? Vote!

The Rajasthan Royals' bowling strategy took an unexpected turn against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The first half saw an uncharacteristic display, with Trent Boult failing to pick up a wicket in the Powerplay for the first time this season. This ineffectiveness forced RR Skipper Sanju Samson to turn to his spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin early on.

A look at the best spells in the Rajasthan Royals-Royal Challengers Bengaluru game on Saturday, April 6, 2024:

Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal, the former RCB star, proved to be the ultimate game-changer.

Bowling in tandem with Ashwin, the spinners conceded 62 runs in eight overs -- an exceptional economy rate of 7.75.

This stranglehold effectively neutralised the well-set Virat Kohli along with other dangerous RCB batsmen like Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green.

Chahal's brilliance lay in his deceptive use of pace and variations. He cleverly mixed his deliveries, utilising googlies and sliders to keep the RCB batters guessing.

Chahal forced young debutant Saurav Chauhan to play a rash shot outside off stump. The ball, lacking control, ended up as a simple catch for Yashasvi Jaiswal at covers.

Despite a lucky escape earlier, Faf succumbed to Chahal's guile once again. Tempted by a delivery outside off-stump, Faf miscued a cut shot, finding the edge and offering a straightforward catch to Jos Buttler at long-on.

These dismissals, along with Chahal's overall tight bowling, choked the flow of runs for RCB in the middle overs and played a crucial role in swinging the momentum in favour of the Royals.

Chahal's exceptional performance (2/34) wasn't just a turning point for the Royals; it was also a night of personal redemption.

Released by RCB before the 2022 IPL auction, he returned to haunt his former team, showcasing his skills and ultimately leading the Royals to a convincing victory. This impactful performance propelled him to the top of the Purple Cap standings, a testament to his dominance on the field.

Ravichandran Ashwin

While Chahal's brilliance stole the show with his wicket-taking spell, Ashwin also played a crucial role in RR's victory over RCB. Despite not picking up any wickets, Ashwin bowled an incredibly economical spell, conceding only 28 runs in his four overs.

This miserly performance alongside Chahal's tight bowling effectively choked the flow of runs in the middle overs, preventing RCB from capitalising on their strong start.

The fact that Ashwin maintained a bowling average of just 7 highlights his ability to control the run rate. This tight bowling forced the RCB batters, including right-handers like Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, to show him respect.

Nandre Burger

Burger's bowling spell for the Royals was a masterclass in deception. He kept things incredibly tight, conceding only 33 runs and picking up a wicket, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 8.25.

The South African displayed his tactical prowess by cleverly switching gears. He targeted the big-hitting Maxwell with a couple of slower deliveries, tempting him to go for a big shot. This was a calculated gamble.

Maxwell fell right into Burger's trap. With the next ball, Burger unleashed a quicker delivery, completely bamboozling the batsman. Maxwell's dismissal not only removed a dangerous threat but also halted RCB's momentum in its tracks.

Reece Topley

RCB's left-arm seamer made a dream start to the chase, immediately putting the Royals under pressure. His accurate bowling, hitting the right lengths, had an economy rate of only 6.75 and yielded two crucial wickets.

In the very first over, Topley exposed the Royals' weakness against swing bowling. A dangerous-looking Yashasvi Jaiswal top-edged a pull shot, resulting in a simple catch at mid off.

Later, in the 17th over, Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps played a vital role in stifling another Royals batsman. A half-volley delivery from RCB found Dhruv Jurel's inside edge as he attempted to flick it. Karthik's athletic leap to his left resulted in a crucial catch, further impacting the Royals' chase.

RCB Vs RR: Who Bowled Best?