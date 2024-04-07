News
RCB Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch?

RCB Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch?

By LAXMI NEGI
April 07, 2024 10:02 IST
Despite the high-scoring affair in Jaipur, fielding blunders overshadowed some impressive catches. Both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore witnessed lapses in the field, proving costly at crucial moments.

The usually dependable duo of Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag had uncharacteristic moments at the boundary, letting seemingly catchable balls slip through their grasp. These missed opportunities could have potentially altered the course of the match.

Adding to the fielding woes, Trent Boult, renowned for his safe hands, surprisingly dropped a straightforward catch.

The fielding inconsistencies extended beyond catches, with both teams failing to capitalise on run-out opportunities.

While the dropped catches and missed run-outs were undeniable, the match did see some impressive grabs by both teams.

 

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler

Just when it seemed Faf du Plessis was finding his groove, a twist of fate awaited him. After a lucky escape when Trent Boult spilled a sitter in the previous over, Faf fell victim to the very next delivery.

Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his cunning spells, kept the ball wide, tempting Faf into a rash stroke. The South African reached out desperately, only to sky the ball flat towards longo n.

Buttler, sprinting to his left, dived full-length and snaffled the low grab, breaking the opening partnership.

It was a moment of redemption for the Englishman, as he finally put his struggles behind him and delivered a crucial breakthrough for his team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Saurav Chauhan's debut on the big stage didn't go according to plan. Facing the wily Chahal, he attempted a cut shot off a slower delivery angled away from his reach.

While the ball found Jaiswal at cover, it wasn't a straightforward catch. The initial grab popped out, sending a jolt of nervousness through the young fielder. However, Jaiswal displayed composure, clung onto the second attempt, and ended Chauhan's brief innings at nine runs.

Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell

Jaiswal's struggles continued as Glenn Maxwell made no mistake to pick up a sitter. Reece Topley handed RCB the first wicket in the very first over and the safe hands of Maxwell did the rest.

Looking to pull, Jaiswal miscued a top-edge high in the air. Maxwell settled under it at midoff and made no mistake as the RR opener walked for a duck.

Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal

Dayal picked up a crucial catch to break the strong partnership between Buttler and Sanju Samson.

With the Royals skipper cruising at 69 off 42, underfire Mohammed Siraj found himself in the wicket takers column with Samson's scalp.

As RR was racing away with the chase, a short ball from Siraj saw Samson cramped for room. Standing at the boundary ropes at deep backward square leg, Dayal picked up the catch with his foot just an inch short of the boundary cushions.

LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
