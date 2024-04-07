News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Royals, Rathore Aim For 'Best Ever IPL' In Jaipur

Royals, Rathore Aim For 'Best Ever IPL' In Jaipur

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 07, 2024 09:48 IST
Rajasthan Royals

IMAGE: Manoj Badale, co-owner of the Rajasthan Royals, left, with Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (retd), Rajasthan's sports minister. Photographs: BCCI
 

Rajasthan Royals' electrifying win wasn't the only highlight on Saturday night in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals

IMAGE: Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won the silver medal in shooting at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

 

Rajasthan Royals

IMAGE: Manoj Badale, third from left, and Rajasthan Royals CEO Sean Morris, right, with shooter Apurvi Chandela, footballer Dalima Chhibber, cricketers Sheh Rana and Meghana Singh.

The Royals announced a partnership with the Rajasthan government.

Rajasthan Royals

This collaboration aligns with the vision of Rajasthan's Sports Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (retd), himself an Olympic silver medalist in shooting.

Colonel Rathore's vision is to conduct the 'best ever IPL in Jaipur', and this partnership positions the Royals and the state government to achieve that goal.

Before Saturday's game, Rajasthan Royals Co-Owner Manoj Badale and Royals CEO Sean Morris felicitated local sporting heroes.

Rajasthan Royals

Shooter Apurvi Chandela, footballer Dalima Chhibber and young cricketers Sheh Rana and Meghana Singh were honoured at the Sawai Mansingh stadium.

Rajasthan Royals

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

