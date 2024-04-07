Royals, Rathore Aim For 'Best Ever IPL' In Jaipur

IMAGE: Manoj Badale, co-owner of the Rajasthan Royals, left, with Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (retd), Rajasthan's sports minister. Photographs: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals' electrifying win wasn't the only highlight on Saturday night in Jaipur.

IMAGE: Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won the silver medal in shooting at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

IMAGE: Manoj Badale, third from left, and Rajasthan Royals CEO Sean Morris, right, with shooter Apurvi Chandela, footballer Dalima Chhibber, cricketers Sheh Rana and Meghana Singh.

The Royals announced a partnership with the Rajasthan government.

This collaboration aligns with the vision of Rajasthan's Sports Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (retd), himself an Olympic silver medalist in shooting.

Colonel Rathore's vision is to conduct the 'best ever IPL in Jaipur', and this partnership positions the Royals and the state government to achieve that goal.

Before Saturday's game, Rajasthan Royals Co-Owner Manoj Badale and Royals CEO Sean Morris felicitated local sporting heroes.

Shooter Apurvi Chandela, footballer Dalima Chhibber and young cricketers Sheh Rana and Meghana Singh were honoured at the Sawai Mansingh stadium.