Royals, Rathore Aim For 'Best Ever IPL' In Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals' electrifying win wasn't the only highlight on Saturday night in Jaipur.
The Royals announced a partnership with the Rajasthan government.
This collaboration aligns with the vision of Rajasthan's Sports Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (retd), himself an Olympic silver medalist in shooting.
Colonel Rathore's vision is to conduct the 'best ever IPL in Jaipur', and this partnership positions the Royals and the state government to achieve that goal.
Before Saturday's game, Rajasthan Royals Co-Owner Manoj Badale and Royals CEO Sean Morris felicitated local sporting heroes.
Shooter Apurvi Chandela, footballer Dalima Chhibber and young cricketers Sheh Rana and Meghana Singh were honoured at the Sawai Mansingh stadium.