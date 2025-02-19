Young writes his name in annals of CT history!

IMAGE: New Zealand's Will Young celebrates his century against Pakistan in thier Champions Trophy Group A match at National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan, on Wednesday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

New Zealand opener Will Young struck the first century of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Young began his CT campaign with a well-paced century in the opening Group A match against Pakistan at National Stadium, Karachi, on Wednesday.

He was stuck on 99 for 2 overs and was nearly run-out before he got to the landmark in the 35th over.

Young blocked the first ball of the Abrar Ahmed over for a dot before sweeping the ball to square leg to bring up his century.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Will Young batted with maturity. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

His measured 4th ODI ton came off 107 balls and was inclusive of 12 fours and 1 six.

It was first against Pakistan and first century away from home.

Young was drafted into the Playing XI as replacement for Rachin Ravindra and took the opportunity with both hands.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Will Young is congratulated by Tom Latham on reaching his century. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

He is now only the fourth New Zealander to score a century in the tournament after Nathan Astle (145), Chris Cairns (102) and Kane Williamson (100) etched their names in CT history.

Young was finally dismissed for 107 two overs later, when he went for the pull but hit it straight to the fielder in the deep.