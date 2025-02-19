HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Vengsarkar makes no predictions for Ind-Pak match

Vengsarkar makes no predictions for Ind-Pak match

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 19, 2025 16:59 IST

x

India players at a training session on Monday

IMAGE: India players at a training session on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Former captain Dilip Vengsarkar has picked India, last edition's finalists, as a "strong favourite" for the Champions Trophy, which will begin on Wednesday in Karachi.

After falling short against arch-rival Pakistan in 2017, India will once again begin their pursuit of the ICC Champions Trophy on Thursday against Bangladesh in Dubai.

With a spin-heavey attack, India will look to turn the tides in Dubai and lift the trophy for the first time since 2013. India have been firm favourites for many former cricketers and fans. Vengsarkar, too, believes India is a strong contender to challenge for the coveted trophy.

"India is a strong favourite, and I think they will do well," Vengsarkar told reporters in Varanasi.

 

While plenty of mouth-watering clashes are on the cards, the blockbuster encounter between the two rivals, India and Pakistan, breeds a different level of anticipation and expectations.

Vengsarkar expects a competitive clash but remains hopeful that India will walk out of the stadium on Sunday with victory.

"I can't predict it, but I think it will be a good match. I hope India wins," Vengsarkar said about India's match against Pakistan.

Pakistan, the defending champions, is the tournament's host, so there were concerns about India's participation in the marquee event. After India refused to travel to Pakistan, a hybrid model was accepted after months of conversation. According to the model, India will play all its matches in Dubai instead of Pakistan.

"This depends on the government. If the government says to play, the team will play, and if they refuse, the team won't play," Vengsarkar gave his take on whether India should travel to Pakistan or not.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Confident Bangladesh 'fancy our chances' against India
Confident Bangladesh 'fancy our chances' against India
Shubman Gill is world No 1 ODI batter!
Shubman Gill is world No 1 ODI batter!
Will it be Chakravarthy over Kuldeep for CT opener?
Will it be Chakravarthy over Kuldeep for CT opener?
Shreyas gives Kohli competition with fan-following
Shreyas gives Kohli competition with fan-following
Why Arshdeep gets Ponting's vote to play CT opener
Why Arshdeep gets Ponting's vote to play CT opener

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

These Are India's 11 Longest Tunnels!

webstory image 2

Pepper Rasam: 8-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Discover India's 8 Cutest, Smallest Airports

VIDEOS

Sudhanshu Trivedi goes ballistic against Mamata over 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark 1:53

Sudhanshu Trivedi goes ballistic against Mamata over...

Maha Kumbh: Video shows crowd continuing to swell as gathering nears end1:28

Maha Kumbh: Video shows crowd continuing to swell as...

Gujarat's Dhaj village sets example for sustainable rural development1:59

Gujarat's Dhaj village sets example for sustainable rural...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD