Vengsarkar makes no predictions for Ind-Pak match

IMAGE: India players at a training session on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Former captain Dilip Vengsarkar has picked India, last edition's finalists, as a "strong favourite" for the Champions Trophy, which will begin on Wednesday in Karachi.

After falling short against arch-rival Pakistan in 2017, India will once again begin their pursuit of the ICC Champions Trophy on Thursday against Bangladesh in Dubai.

With a spin-heavey attack, India will look to turn the tides in Dubai and lift the trophy for the first time since 2013. India have been firm favourites for many former cricketers and fans. Vengsarkar, too, believes India is a strong contender to challenge for the coveted trophy.

"India is a strong favourite, and I think they will do well," Vengsarkar told reporters in Varanasi.

While plenty of mouth-watering clashes are on the cards, the blockbuster encounter between the two rivals, India and Pakistan, breeds a different level of anticipation and expectations.

Vengsarkar expects a competitive clash but remains hopeful that India will walk out of the stadium on Sunday with victory.

"I can't predict it, but I think it will be a good match. I hope India wins," Vengsarkar said about India's match against Pakistan.

Pakistan, the defending champions, is the tournament's host, so there were concerns about India's participation in the marquee event. After India refused to travel to Pakistan, a hybrid model was accepted after months of conversation. According to the model, India will play all its matches in Dubai instead of Pakistan.

"This depends on the government. If the government says to play, the team will play, and if they refuse, the team won't play," Vengsarkar gave his take on whether India should travel to Pakistan or not.