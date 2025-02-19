HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Tricolour Finally Hoisted in Karachi

Tricolour Finally Hoisted in Karachi

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 19, 2025 14:03 IST

x

Indian tricolour

IMAGE: The Indian Tricolour is among the flags displayed at the National stadium in Karachi, the venue for the opening game of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farid Khan/X
 

A controversy erupted days before the Champions Trophy when India's flag was noticeably absent from Karachi's National Stadium.

The omission sparked a social media storm, with fans questioning Pakistan's intent and criticising the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Fresh visuals from the venue now confirm that the Indian Tricolour has been placed alongside the flags of other participating nations, putting the issue to rest.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had dismissed the controversy, stating that only the flags of teams playing in Pakistan had been hoisted.

'India is not coming to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The National stadium in Karachi, the Rawalpindi cricket stadium and Lahore's Gaddafi stadium have raised the flags of teams scheduled to play at those venues,' a PCB official said.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla stressed that all participant nations' flags should be present.

'First, it should be confirmed whether the Indian flag was there or not. If it wasn't, then it should have been put. All participant nations' flags should be there,' Shukla told Livemint on the sidelines of the Restaurant Cricket League in Delhi.

The situation gained traction after a viral video from the Gaddafi stadium showed flags of all participating nations -- except India -- adorning the venue. This fuelled speculation that the PCB deliberately omitted the Indian flag as retaliation for BCCI's decision to have India play its matches in Dubai.

For months, the two boards have been at odds over the tournament. The BCCI informed the ICC that the Indian government had not cleared the team's travel to Pakistan, citing security concerns.

With the ICC backing the BCCI, despite PCB's initial resistance, a hybrid model was adopted, assigning Dubai as the neutral venue for India games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy: Games You Won't Forget
Champions Trophy: Games You Won't Forget
'Pakistan' On India's CT Kit Sparks Buzz
'Pakistan' On India's CT Kit Sparks Buzz
Will India Pick 3 Spinners Vs Bangladesh?
Will India Pick 3 Spinners Vs Bangladesh?
Champions Trophy: 10 Must-Watch Players
Champions Trophy: 10 Must-Watch Players
Top 10 Batters In Champions Trophy
Top 10 Batters In Champions Trophy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Pepper Rasam: 8-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Discover India's 8 Cutest, Smallest Airports

webstory image 3

Dip Dip Hooray! 9 Totally Scoopable Dip Recipes

VIDEOS

'Why are we giving dollar 21-million to India'- Trump on scrapping US aid to India8:35

'Why are we giving dollar 21-million to India'- Trump on...

Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan ahead of oath ceremony of new CM1:39

Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan ahead of oath...

Protective mom Priyanka hides daughter Malti's face at airport0:49

Protective mom Priyanka hides daughter Malti's face at...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD