Tricolour Finally Hoisted in Karachi

IMAGE: The Indian Tricolour is among the flags displayed at the National stadium in Karachi, the venue for the opening game of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farid Khan/X

A controversy erupted days before the Champions Trophy when India's flag was noticeably absent from Karachi's National Stadium.

The omission sparked a social media storm, with fans questioning Pakistan's intent and criticising the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Fresh visuals from the venue now confirm that the Indian Tricolour has been placed alongside the flags of other participating nations, putting the issue to rest.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had dismissed the controversy, stating that only the flags of teams playing in Pakistan had been hoisted.

'India is not coming to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The National stadium in Karachi, the Rawalpindi cricket stadium and Lahore's Gaddafi stadium have raised the flags of teams scheduled to play at those venues,' a PCB official said.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla stressed that all participant nations' flags should be present.

'First, it should be confirmed whether the Indian flag was there or not. If it wasn't, then it should have been put. All participant nations' flags should be there,' Shukla told Livemint on the sidelines of the Restaurant Cricket League in Delhi.

The situation gained traction after a viral video from the Gaddafi stadium showed flags of all participating nations -- except India -- adorning the venue. This fuelled speculation that the PCB deliberately omitted the Indian flag as retaliation for BCCI's decision to have India play its matches in Dubai.

For months, the two boards have been at odds over the tournament. The BCCI informed the ICC that the Indian government had not cleared the team's travel to Pakistan, citing security concerns.

With the ICC backing the BCCI, despite PCB's initial resistance, a hybrid model was adopted, assigning Dubai as the neutral venue for India games.