Champions Trophy: Pakistan Deploys 12,000 Cops

Champions Trophy: Pakistan Deploys 12,000 Cops

February 19, 2025 14:18 IST

PCB

IMAGE: Members of Pakistan's Special Security Unit stand guard outside the National Bank stadium in Karachi ahead of the Champions Trophy game between Pakistan and New Zealand. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
 

Pakistan is set to host its first ICC event in nearly three decades, with the Champions Trophy kicking off in Karachi on Wednesday.

The much-anticipated opener between Pakistan and New Zealand marks a historic moment for the nation, but ensuring top-tier security remains the top priority.

Given past security concerns -- especially the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team -- Pakistan has left no stone unturned in safeguarding players, officials, and fans.

PCB

IMAGE: A member of the Bomb Disposal Unit inspects a vehicle at the National Bank stadium in Karachi ahead of the Champions Trophy opener. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The Pakistan government has implemented extraordinary security measures for the visiting teams, deploying thousands of personnel across key venues.

According to local reports, a staggering 12,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed in Lahore and Rawalpindi during the matches. This high-level security detail includes 18 senior officers, 54 DSPs, 135 inspectors, 1,200 upper subordinates, 10,556 constables, and over 200 female officers.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has coordinated with Pakistan International Airlines to arrange special charter flights for teams and high-profile guests. These flights will operate between Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore, ensuring secure and efficient transportation throughout the tournament.

PCB

IMAGE: Members of the Special Security Unit at the National Bank stadium in Karachi ahead of the Champions Trophy. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

All eyes are now on Pakistan as it looks to deliver a safe and successful global cricket spectacle.

PCB

IMAGE: A member of the Bomb Disposal Unit and sniffer dog inspects the National Bank stadium in Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
