IMAGE: It's the team first ideology that matters, says Head Coach Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: BCCI/X

Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has played down reports of dressing room leaks which surfaced on the internet on Wednesday, terming them as just 'reports' and not the truth.

On Wednesday, a report in The Indian Express newspaper had stated that following the Melbourne Test, Gambhir was not too happy with the performance of his players and gave them a stern warning to pull up their socks.

'Those are just reports, that's not the truth and I don't think I need to answer to any reports, to be honest. And there are some honest words. That's all I can say,' Gambhir said at the pre-match press conference in Sydney on Thursday.

'And honesty is very important. Honesty is extremely important if you want to probably go on and achieve some great things,' Gambhir added.

Underlining his core principles, Gambhir stated that the team always comes first.

'There is only one tendency and there is only one discussion -- it's the team first ideology that matters. You need to play what the team needs. You can still play your natural game in a team sport but if the team needs you you need to play in a certain way,' the head xoach said, what seemed like a veiled criticism at players' poor shot selection, particularly Rishabh Pant.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah at the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, January 2, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Sharma/X

'Every individual knows in which area they need to work. When you play for your country, you want to give your best. I think the debates between a player and a coach should remain between them... conversations should be restricted to the dressing room.'

With India down 1-2 in the five Test series Down India, India will have to pull out all stops if they are to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

According to reports on social media, Rohit Sharma did not go in early for net practice on Thursday, only to increase speculation about the skipper's place in the team for the Sydney Test.

'Everything is fine with Rohit and we will announce that (playing eleven) tomorrow, after seeing the pitch. We had just one conversation in our dressing room -- how we will win the next Test, as it is important for us,' Gambhir said.