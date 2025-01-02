HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Injured Akash Deep sidelined for Sydney Test

Source: PTI
1 Minutes Read
January 02, 2025 09:06 IST

Akash Deep won't play Sydney Test

IMAGE: Akash Deep bowled a total of 87.5 overs across two Test matches in Brisbane and Melbourne. Photograph: BCCI

India pacer Akash Deep was on Thursday ruled out of the the fifth and final Test against Australia starting in Sydney on Friday owing to a stiff back.

Akash had taken five wickets from two Tests in Brisbane and Melbourne so far. He was a bit unlucky to not get more as multiple catches were dropped off his bowling during the two games.

" Akash Deep is out with back issue," India coach Gautam Gambhir said in the pre-match press conference.

 

Gambhir said the playing XI would be decided after taking a look at the pitch.

The 28-year-old right-arm pacer bowled a total of 87.5 overs across two Test matches and his niggle could be a result of the heavier than usual workload he has endured.

The hard Australian grounds can cause knee, ankle and back issues for pacers.

Either Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna could make it to the eleven in place of Akash.

India trail 1-2 in the five-match series and need to win the fifth and final game to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Source: PTI
