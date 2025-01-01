HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Bahut Ho Gaya': Gambhir Warns Team

'Bahut Ho Gaya': Gambhir Warns Team

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 01, 2025 17:31 IST

x

India head coach Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir warned the players that failure to follow his game plans would result in them being dropped from the team. Photograph: BCCI
 

After India's 184 run defeat in the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir issued a stern warning to the team in the dressing room on Monday.

India suffered a shocking collapse in the post-tea session, losing seven wickets in 20.4 overs, primarily due to irresponsible shots by some batters.

'Bahut ho gaya (I have had enough),' Gambhir is reported to have said during his assessment of the team, according to a front page report in The Indian Express newspaper on Wednesday.

The head coach expressed dissatisfaction with players 'doing their own thing in the name of their 'natural game', instead of playing according to the situation.'

He reportedly warned the players that failure to follow his game plans would result in them being dropped from the team.

Gambhir, who took over as coach on July 9, is learnt to have talked about how he had let the team do what

it wanted for the 'last six months' but would now 'decide' how they would play.
In a veiled warning to players to toe the line, he is learnt to have said that going ahead, those who don't abide by his pre-decided team strategy would be given a 'thank you', added the The Indian Express report.

The MCG collapse was a result of some reckless dismissals.

Rishabh Pant fell to poor shot selection in both innings, while a well-set Yashasvi Jaiswal perished attempting a pull shot off Pat Cummins when the situation demanded cautious batting.

Virat Kohli continued to struggle with deliveries outside the off stump, and Rohit Sharma failed twice, succumbing to loose shots against the pacers.

Sources cited by The Indian Express revealed that the atmosphere in the dressing room has been tense for a while now, even before the start of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

The report also claimed that Gambhir had advocated for the inclusion of veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, a Test specialist with over 100 matches to his name. However, the selectors reportedly rejected his suggestion.

Even after India's victory in the Perth Test, Gambhir was said to have continued pushing for Pujara's inclusion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

What Lies Ahead For Rohit, Kohli?
What Lies Ahead For Rohit, Kohli?
Had Bumrah not been there, BGT series would've been...
Had Bumrah not been there, BGT series would've been...
How India Crumbled At The MCG!
How India Crumbled At The MCG!
Retirement In Rohit's Body Language?
Retirement In Rohit's Body Language?
'Kohli Will Play For 3, 4 Years. Rohit?'
'Kohli Will Play For 3, 4 Years. Rohit?'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cycle Your Way To A Fresh Start: 5 Morning Benefits

webstory image 2

5 Collagen-Rich Foods Needed For Radiant Hair, Skin

webstory image 3

New UPI Rules: Important Changes From January 1, 2025

VIDEOS

Devotees take holy dip in Har Ki Pauri on New Year 2025 in Haridwar0:32

Devotees take holy dip in Har Ki Pauri on New Year 2025...

Devotees throng Mahakal Temple to witness the first Bhasma Aarti of 20253:13

Devotees throng Mahakal Temple to witness the first...

India welcomes '2025' with grand celebrations6:45

India welcomes '2025' with grand celebrations

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD