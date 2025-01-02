HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Is there unrest in Indian dressing room? Gambhir speaks

Source: PTI
January 02, 2025 09:01 IST

'Indian cricket will be in safe hands till honest people stay in the dressing room.'

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir with Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir with captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Asserting that "debates" in the dressing room should not come out in public domain, India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said he has had some "honest" conversations with his players as only performance can help them stay in the set-up.

Amid reports of unrest in the dressing room, Gambhir sought to douse the fire by declaring that they were "just reports, not truth".

 

"Debates between coach and player should remain in dressing room. Stern words. They were just reports not truth," Gambhir said in the pre-match press meet ahead of India's fifth and final Test against Australia, beginning in Sydney on Friday.

"Indian cricket will be in safe hands till honest people stay in the dressing room. Only thing that keeps you in the dressing room is performance," he added.

"There were honest words and honesty is important," he asserted.

Gambhir also said he did not have any discussion with senior batter Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma except for strategies on how to win the Test matches.

"Every individual knows what are areas to work on. We have only had one conversation with them (and that is) how to win Test matches," he said.

Gambhir also confirmed that pacer Akash Deep will miss the New Year Test with a stiff back, though he refrained from naming a replacement for him.

 

Source: PTI
