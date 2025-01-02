Jurel To Replace Pant In Sydney Test?

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel scored just 11 and 1 in the opening Test against Australia in Perth. Photograph: BCCI

Young wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel is reportedly set to replace Rishabh Pant in the 5th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the SCG, starting on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Jurel made his Test debut against England last February. After scoring 93 during the Irani Trophy game against Mumbai in October, Jurel, picked as the second wicket-keeper, scored two fifties in the unofficial Test against Australia A in a low-scoring match at MCG.

He impressed with scores of 80 and 68 during India A's practice Tests.

Pant on the other hand, has failed to hit a half-century in this series, and now, according to a report in Indian Express newspaper, Pant's performances have come under the scanner.

Pant's best in the four Tests has been the 37 he made in Perth in the first match.

He came for bitter criticism for recklessly throwing away his wicket both times during the fourth Test in Melbourne. On the first occasion -- when he got caught trying to scoop -- Sunil Gavaskar labelled his shot 'stupid, stupid, stupid'.

In the second innings he looked for the big shot only to be caught by a fielder in the deep on the leg side.

The Indian Express report states that the team management has been forced to consider dropping Pant for the final Test and give Jurel another game although he scored only 11 and 1 in the first Test in Perth in November.