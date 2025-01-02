HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Jurel To Replace Pant In Sydney Test?

Jurel To Replace Pant In Sydney Test?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2025 12:17 IST

x

Dhruv Jurel scored just 11 and 1 in the opening Test against Australia in Perth

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel scored just 11 and 1 in the opening Test against Australia in Perth. Photograph: BCCI
 

Young wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel is reportedly set to replace Rishabh Pant in the 5th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the SCG, starting on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Jurel made his Test debut against England last February. After scoring 93 during the Irani Trophy game against Mumbai in October, Jurel, picked as the second wicket-keeper, scored two fifties in the unofficial Test against Australia A in a low-scoring match at MCG.

He impressed with scores of 80 and 68 during India A's practice Tests.

Pant on the other hand, has failed to hit a half-century in this series, and now, according to a report in Indian Express newspaper, Pant's performances have come under the scanner.

Pant's best in the four Tests has been the 37 he made in Perth in the first match.

He came for bitter criticism for recklessly throwing away his wicket both times during the fourth Test in Melbourne. On the first occasion -- when he got caught trying to scoop -- Sunil Gavaskar labelled his shot 'stupid, stupid, stupid'.

In the second innings he looked for the big shot only to be caught by a fielder in the deep on the leg side.

The Indian Express report states that the team management has been forced to consider dropping Pant for the final Test and give Jurel another game although he scored only 11 and 1 in the first Test in Perth in November.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Is there unrest in Indian dressing room?
Is there unrest in Indian dressing room?
Rohit Sharma to be dropped for 5th Test?
Rohit Sharma to be dropped for 5th Test?
Will Bumrah Captain India In Sydney?
Will Bumrah Captain India In Sydney?
Injured Akash Deep sidelined for Sydney Test
Injured Akash Deep sidelined for Sydney Test
Marsh dropped, Webster to make Test debut at SCG
Marsh dropped, Webster to make Test debut at SCG

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Celebs Who SHOCKED Us!

webstory image 2

How Social Media Can Damage Your Love Life

webstory image 3

Inflation During 2024

VIDEOS

A Pak village mourns Manmohan Singh4:18

A Pak village mourns Manmohan Singh

Salman Khan attends Reliance's Silver Jubilee celebrations in Jamnagar0:33

Salman Khan attends Reliance's Silver Jubilee...

Major tragedy averted as propylene gas tanker overturned on Agra-Delhi Highway1:24

Major tragedy averted as propylene gas tanker overturned...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD