HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » You can't use 'Captain Cool' anymore- Here's why...

You can't use 'Captain Cool' anymore- Here's why...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 30, 2025 18:55 IST

x

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: MS Dhoni claims ‘Captain Cool’. Photograph: BCCI

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed a trademark application for the phrase 'CAPTAIN COOL', a sobriquet widely associated with his calm on-field demeanour.

According to the Trade Marks Registry portal, the application's status is 'accepted and advertised'. It was published in the official trademark journal on June 16. The application was filed on June 5.

The proposed trademark is registered under the category for sports training, providing sports training facilities, sports coaching and services.

No comments could immediately be obtained from Dhoni.

Interestingly, another company, Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Pvt Ltd, had earlier filed a similar application for the phrase. However, that application's status is showing as 'rectification filed'.

Earlier this month, Dhoni was inducted into the ICC's Hall of Fame for the year 2025 along with seven cricketers, including Australian great Matthew Hayden and South Africa's Hashim Amla.

 

The ICC hailed Dhoni as a player who excelled not just in numbers but also in "extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity".

"Celebrated for his calm under pressure and unmatched tactical nous, but also a trailblazer in the shorter formats, MS Dhoni's legacy as one of the game's greatest finishers, leaders and wicketkeepers has been honoured with his induction into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame," the ICC statement had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rishabh Pant Relaxes With Mum, Sis
Rishabh Pant Relaxes With Mum, Sis
2nd Test: Will Arshdeep Replace Bumrah?
2nd Test: Will Arshdeep Replace Bumrah?
'Vinod Kambli didn't care about money'
'Vinod Kambli didn't care about money'
Chappell backs 'best spinner since Warne' for 2nd Test
Chappell backs 'best spinner since Warne' for 2nd Test
All eyes on ECB: Who will present the Pataudi medal?
All eyes on ECB: Who will present the Pataudi medal?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kalyanji-Anandji's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

A Pot Of Assam Tea: 8-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

How Ronaldo Became Richest Footballer Ever

VIDEOS

Priyanka Chahar sizzles at Mid-day Showbiz Icon Award0:51

Priyanka Chahar sizzles at Mid-day Showbiz Icon Award

Mahira Sharma looks SO HOT! 1:02

Mahira Sharma looks SO HOT!

CM Yogi welcomes President Murmu at Gorakhpur Airport0:50

CM Yogi welcomes President Murmu at Gorakhpur Airport

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD