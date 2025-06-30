2nd Test: Will Arshdeep Replace Bumrah?

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh's big moment may be here. Photograph: BCCI/X

A new chapter in Indian Test cricket has begun -- and the pressure is already palpable.

Shubman Gill's debut series as Test captain got off to a rocky start with a five wicket defeat in Leeds, despite India dominating large parts of the match.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having stepped away from the format, Gill now faces a stern test of leadership as India head to Birmingham for the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Can Gill inspire a turnaround at Edgbaston -- a venue where India have never won? Will the ghosts of Headingley haunt them again?

Will Bumrah be rested?

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah delivered a sensational five wicket haul in Leeds but may miss the second Test due to workload management. The Indian think-tank has pre-decided that Bumrah would feature in only selected matches, with a particular focus on the first and third Tests.

Although Bumrah attended India's return-to-training session in Birmingham, ESPNcricinfo reported that he did not bowl or bat, and with a mere three-day gap between the second and third Tests, his chances of playing at Edgbaston look slim.

Arshdeep's debut on the cards?

In Bumrah's likely absence, the spotlight shifts to Arshdeep Singh, who is expected to make his Test debut.

The left-arm pacer bowled long spells in the nets -- focusing particularly on reverse swing with an old ball and attacking from around the wicket to right-handers.

In the lead-up to the Edgbaston Test, Gill took a personal step to help his bowlers prepare better -- he arranged for two of Arshdeep Singh's longtime friends, Harpreet Brar and Jagjit Singh Sandhu, to join the nets.

The decision was not just logistical, but emotional. With pressure mounting and a debut possibly looming, Arshdeep received a timely morale boost from his close circle.

Arshdeep's left-arm angle could complement Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, while also exploiting Edgbaston's traditionally pace-friendly conditions on the first two days.

Jadeja's spot in jeopardy?

While Ravindra Jadeja has been a constant in India's Test setup, his returns in the first Test were modest -- 11 and 25 not out with the bat and just one wicket despite a spinner-friendly Day 5 track.

If Kuldeep Yadav plays, India may consider Jadeja's batting value and left-arm angle versus his form. However, given India's lower-order failures at Headingley, his inclusion remains likely, especially to support a fragile tail.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav's case grows stronger. Photograph: ICC/X

With Ravichandran Ashwin retired, calls are growing louder for Kuldeep Yadav to slot into the XI. The left-arm wrist-spinner has a remarkable record against England -- 21 wickets in six Tests at an average of 22.28, including a standout performance in India's 2024 home series win.

England's ultra-aggressive batting style might just play into Kuldeep's hands. His variety and deception have troubled English batters across formats -- he boasts eight T20I and 14 ODI wickets against them as well.

Plus, Edgbaston statistically favours spin more than any other venue in England since 2000, with spinners averaging 34.17. If the surface deteriorates as expected by Day 5, Kuldeep could be key.

Shardul under fire, Nitish Reddy in frame

Shardul Thakur was underwhelming in Leeds: Scores of 1 and 4, just two wickets from 16 overs, and an economy of 5.56. With no impact with either bat or ball, he's likely to be dropped.

Nitish Reddy, who scored a hundred in Australia, has emerged as a strong contender to replace Shardul. He offers both batting depth and useful medium-pace bowling and could be an ideal fit in a five-bowler strategy that also features Kuldeep.

Pitch and weather at Edgbaston

Expect a classic English pitch -- pace and bounce early on, especially under cloud cover, with the Dukes ball moving off the seam. Days 1 and 2 should be tough for batting.

However, as the sun comes out on Days 3 and 4, the pitch is expected to flatten, offering batters a chance to build.

Come Day 5, spinners may come into play as cracks open up and bounce becomes uneven.

The weather forecast looks promising, with no major rain interruptions predicted.

India's grim record in Birmingham

IMAGE: Shubman Gill's real Test begins. Photograph: BCCI/X

Since 1967, India have played eight Tests at Edgbaston -- losing seven and drawing just one.

Their only positive result came in 1986 when a gritty partnership between Mohammad Azharuddin and Kiran More salvaged a draw.

Most recently, in 2022, India were on the verge of victory before Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow's 269-run stand scripted England's highest-ever Test chase. The ghosts of that defeat still linger -- and Gill's team must rewrite that script.

A Test of Leadership for Shubman Gill

This isn't just a Test match -- it's a test of Shubman Gill's leadership, temperament, and decision-making.

Whether Gill can inspire his team to rebound at a venue where India have historically stumbled will go a long way in shaping his captaincy narrative.

One thing is certain: India cannot afford to go 0-2 down. And that makes Edgbaston a must-win!

Who do you think should be part of the Indian team for the second Test against England?

Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below: