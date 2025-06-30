HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Chappell backs 'best spinner since Warne' to play at Edgbaston

Chappell backs 'best spinner since Warne' to play at Edgbaston

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
June 30, 2025 16:39 IST

'There is a reason why wickets often fall after a change of bowling. It forces the batter to recalibrate. That variability isn't available to Shubman Gill with his current crop'

Kuldeep Yadav has 56 wickets in 13 Tests

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav has 56 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 22.16. Photograph: BCCI

Australia batting legend Greg Chappell believes India paid the price for a lack of variety in their bowling attack during the first Test against England and has called for the inclusion of Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav, whom he hails as the "best wrist-spinner since Shane Warne", in the playing XI.

India lost the opening Test of the five-match series by five wickets at Headingley, where they were also guilty of dropping as many as eight catches.

"As disappointing as the fielding in Headingley was, it was not the main reason India lost the Test. Most of India's problems were self-inflicted. Perhaps the most expensive error was the no-ball that gave Harry Brook an early life in the second innings," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

 

However, the former Australian skipper felt that the sameness of India's right-arm seamers -- Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur -- posed a bigger tactical problem that the fielding issue.

"More concerning to me, though, is the lack of variety in the bowling attack. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, India's seamers are too similar -- all right-arm, medium-fast, operating at comparable angles.

"There is a reason why wickets often fall after a change of bowling. It forces the batter to recalibrate. That variability isn't available to Shubman Gill with his current crop."

The 76-year-old former India coach called for the inclusion of left-arm seamer Arshdeep and wrist-spinner Kuldeep to add much-needed contrast to the attack.

"Without Bumrah, I'd like to see left-armer Arshdeep Singh added to the mix and Kuldeep Yadav, possibly the best wrist spinner since Shane Warne, included in the attack."

At Headingley, pace spearhead Bumrah returned match figures of 5/140 from 43.4 overs. In contrast, Thakur and Krishna ended with 2/89 from 16 overs and 5/220 from 35 overs respectively.

"Even with Bumrah in the mix, the rest of the attack has to be more disciplined. I didn't see two consecutive balls land in a dangerous place. They were either too full, too short or too wide. Bowlers have to work in partnerships as much as batters.

"All England have to do at present is to see off Bumrah and they know the pressure will go with him," Chappell wrote.

Chappell also criticised the Indian team management's preference for batting depth over a balanced bowling attack.

"I don't agree that an extra batter who bowls should be selected as insurance against top-order collapses. The top six must be trusted to deliver the runs and that the best combination to secure the requisite 20 wickets is available to the captain," he said.

India opted to go with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner at Leeds.

"Jadeja is not a front-line spinner in English conditions. If his batting is considered good enough, he can be a support spinner; otherwise a rethink is necessary. If India are to reverse their fortunes in this series then a better balanced team is required.

"The selectors are the ones under pressure now. If batters and bowlers have to be prepared to take risks to score runs and take wickets, they too have to have the courage to take bold decisions."

