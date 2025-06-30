Why Yorkshire still cries for Vinod Kambli

'Vinod never cared about money, nor did he have any respect for commodities'

IMAGE: The Untold Vinod Kambli Story from Yorkshire. Photograph: Vinod Kambli/Instagram

'We have a lot of love for him… Vinod, we all miss you, my dear.'

That poignant line from Solly Adam — businessman, cricket patron and former club captain — brings into sharp focus just how deeply Vinod Kambli is missed in Yorkshire’s cricketing circles. Decades after the prodigiously talented left-hander lit up the local leagues, his memory endures — not just for his dazzling strokeplay, but for the life that once held immense promise but delivered far less.

Solly, who hosted and mentored over 400 subcontinental cricketers in England, has devoted an entire chapter to Kambli in his book Beyond Boundaries. “It’s the tragic story of a bright child,” he told Sandeep Dwivedi of The Indian Express.

In the early 1990s, while Sachin Tendulkar made headlines as Yorkshire’s first overseas signing, his childhood friend Vinod Kambli was quietly making his own impact across the club circuit around Headingley. The contrast in their trajectories has since become a painful reminder of what could have been.

Back then, Kambli was just 19, but carried the swagger and self-belief of a seasoned pro. He had been signed by Spen Victoria Cricket Club on the recommendation of Sunil Gavaskar. His frail frame drew early skepticism — one club member famously described his arms as “like chicken legs” — but it didn’t take long for perceptions to change.

In one unforgettable match, Kambli tore into Paul Grayson, then a Yorkshire and England all-rounder, with such authority that Grayson took himself off the attack. Later, he told Solly he had a county game coming up and couldn’t risk having his confidence wrecked by a teenager in a league game.

By season’s end, Kambli had earned a bonus of £700 — a princely sum in the 1990s. Solly flew to Mumbai to hand the money to Kambli’s father, who confessed he’d never seen that kind of money. “However, Vinod, when he returned to India, took all the money from his father and spent it with his friends,” Solly told The Indian Express. “Vinod never cared about money, nor did he have any respect for commodities.”

The stories of his self-confidence have now passed into local legend. Solly recalled an evening when ten Indian cricketers — most of whom worked part-time jobs to supplement their modest match fees — were sitting down for dinner. One of them asked Kambli why he didn’t pick up shifts at Solly’s shopping centre or fuel station like the others.

Kambli didn’t blink. “Me and Sachin will make money playing Test cricket,” he replied. “I don’t want to divert my attention doing part-time jobs.”

He wasn’t even a regular in domestic cricket then — but the conviction was unshakeable.

Yet today, those who watched him thrill crowds in Yorkshire are left wondering what went wrong. Nasa Hussain, now head groundsman at Park Avenue in Bradford, still can’t reconcile the Kambli he remembers with the man who has appeared in the media battling addiction and health issues.

“I’ve never ever met a person who hits the ball as hard as he did,” Nasa told The Indian Express, recalling the very first ball he bowled to Kambli — which was promptly smashed for six.

Solly, too, is haunted by the silence from someone who once called him a father figure.

“I’ve attempted several times to contact Vinod,” he told The Indian Express. “But unfortunately, I have not received any response from him. If by chance Vinod gets to see this… I want him to know: we have a lot of love for him. Vinod, we all miss you, my dear.”

Yorkshire hasn’t forgotten Vinod Kambli. He remains part of its rich cricketing folklore — the precocious boy who could dominate county attacks, who dreamed of conquering the world with his bat, and for a brief moment, looked like he just might.

What’s missed isn’t just the runs. It’s the joy he brought, the spark he carried — and the heartbreak of knowing that cricket, and perhaps life, never truly saw the best of Vinod Kambli.