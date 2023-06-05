News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Yash Dayal points finger at hackers for controversial post

Yash Dayal points finger at hackers for controversial post

Source: PTI
June 05, 2023 18:15 IST
Yash Dayal

IMAGE: Yash Dayal is remembered for being hit for five consecutive sixes by KKR's Rinku Singh during an IPL match. Photograph: BCCI

Yash Dayal, the left-arm pacer from Gujarat Titans, stated on Monday that his official Instagram handle was hacked following the circulation of a controversial post with religious undertones and a subsequent apology.

The Uttar Pradesh native is notably remembered for being hit for five consecutive sixes by KKR's Rinku Singh during an IPL match.

 

In the morning, a cartoon vilifying a specific community was posted from Dayal's Instagram account, but it was later deleted along with an apology. In the evening, a statement from Gujarat Titans' PR team revealed that Dayal has filed a complaint with Instagram authorities, alleging that his official handle had been compromised.

The statement provided to the media clarified the situation: "Two stories were posted on my Insta handle today, neither of which were done by me. I have reported the matter to the authorities as I believe someone else is accessing and using my account for posting. I am actively working to regain full control of my Instagram account. I hold utmost respect for all communities, and the shared picture today does not reflect my true beliefs."

Dayal, who represents Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, also featured for India A last year.

Source: PTI
