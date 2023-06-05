News
Team India's London Adventure

Team India's London Adventure

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 05, 2023 10:22 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

During their preparations for the ICC World Test Championship final, some Indian team members took some time off to explore London.

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and K S Bharat enjoyed their outing and shared pictures on social media. Yash captioned his post 'Exploring London'.

Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Twitter

Jadeja shared pictures with the caption 'Let it sink in', presumably referring to CSK's IPL triumph last week.

Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma gracefully strolled along, winning attention with his vibrant, eye-catching yellow slides.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chesteshwar Pujara/Instagram

Meanwhile, romance was in the air as Cheteshwar Pujara shared an affectionate picture with Puja Pabari.

REDIFF CRICKET
