Team India's London Adventure

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

During their preparations for the ICC World Test Championship final, some Indian team members took some time off to explore London.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and K S Bharat enjoyed their outing and shared pictures on social media. Yash captioned his post 'Exploring London'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Twitter

Jadeja shared pictures with the caption 'Let it sink in', presumably referring to CSK's IPL triumph last week.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma gracefully strolled along, winning attention with his vibrant, eye-catching yellow slides.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chesteshwar Pujara/Instagram

Meanwhile, romance was in the air as Cheteshwar Pujara shared an affectionate picture with Puja Pabari.