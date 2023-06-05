Team India's London Adventure

During their preparations for the ICC World Test Championship final, some Indian team members took some time off to explore London.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and K S Bharat enjoyed their outing and shared pictures on social media. Yash captioned his post 'Exploring London'.
Jadeja shared pictures with the caption 'Let it sink in', presumably referring to CSK's IPL triumph last week.
Rohit Sharma gracefully strolled along, winning attention with his vibrant, eye-catching yellow slides.
Meanwhile, romance was in the air as Cheteshwar Pujara shared an affectionate picture with Puja Pabari.