Team India Dressed For WTC Final

With the WTC final hours away, the Indian cricket squad were clicked in their newest Test cricket gear.

BCCI posted pictures of headshots of members of the squad including Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, a photogenic Shubman Gill (who could give some male models a run for their money), pacers Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, 'keepers K S Bharat and Ishan Kishan and spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

India face Australia in the WTC final at The Oval in London on Wednesday, June 7.

Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter