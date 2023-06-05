News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India Dressed For WTC Final

Team India Dressed For WTC Final

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 05, 2023 11:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With the WTC final hours away, the Indian cricket squad were clicked in their newest Test cricket gear.

BCCI posted pictures of headshots of members of the squad including Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, a photogenic Shubman Gill (who could give some male models a run for their money), pacers Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, 'keepers K S Bharat and Ishan Kishan and spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

India face Australia in the WTC final at The Oval in London on Wednesday, June 7.

Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Rohit Sharma

 

Virat Kohli

 

Shubman Gill

 

Mohammed Siraj

 

Mohammed Shami

 

KS Bharat

 

Ravichandran Ashwin

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Team India In Prep Mode At Oval
PIX: Team India In Prep Mode At Oval
Guess Which IPL Star Is in The Maldives?
Guess Which IPL Star Is in The Maldives?
'Aussies favourites on paper but India have the edge'
'Aussies favourites on paper but India have the edge'
Aus teammates enjoy Green's transformation
Aus teammates enjoy Green's transformation
'We gave her the same respect we gave our mothers'
'We gave her the same respect we gave our mothers'
RBI Rules Make It Difficult To Attract Talent
RBI Rules Make It Difficult To Attract Talent
'No intention to...': Odisha govt on crash death toll
'No intention to...': Odisha govt on crash death toll

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PIX: Team India's London Adventure

PIX: Team India's London Adventure

Kohli, Gill, SKY Enjoy FA Club Final

Kohli, Gill, SKY Enjoy FA Club Final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances