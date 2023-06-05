News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Aussies Watch Out! The King Is In The Mood

Aussies Watch Out! The King Is In The Mood

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 05, 2023 14:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

With the World Test Championship final beginning on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Virat Kohli is preparing hard for the crucial clash against Australia.

Kohli had an outstanding IPL 2023 season, scoring 639 runs in 14 games, including two centuries.

 

Virat Kohli

Kohli's remarkable performances against Australia earned praise from all-rounder Cameron Green.

'Virat Kohli always thrives in significant moments, and the World Test Championship is undoubtedly a massive occasion,' Green, who had a good IPL 2023, playing for the Mumbai Indians told ICC.

Last week, Green's team-mate Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out for Wednesday's game, praised Kohli, his team-mate at the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat Kohli

Having amassed 1,979 runs in 24 Tests against Australia, including eight centuries and five fifties, Kohli has consistently excelled against the Aussies. Green recognises Kohli's ability to rise to the occasion and expects him to be a crucial player in the WTC final.

Virat Kohli

The ICC acknowledged Kohli's dedication and shared a Twitter post stating, 'Focus. Virat Kohli is getting into the groove ahead of the #WTC23 Final'.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma bats in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The BCCI posted pictures from India's training session at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club in East Sussex, offering glimpses of the team's preparations.

 

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja -- a left-hander in a team full of right-handers -- looks a certainty to feature in India's playing XI. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Team India Dressed For WTC Final
Team India Dressed For WTC Final
PIX: Team India In Prep Mode At Oval
PIX: Team India In Prep Mode At Oval
Rohit's advice to India's batters ahead of WTC final
Rohit's advice to India's batters ahead of WTC final
Mukhtar Ansari gets life term for Cong leader's murder
Mukhtar Ansari gets life term for Cong leader's murder
Airline industry to post $9.8 bn net profit: IATA
Airline industry to post $9.8 bn net profit: IATA
HC orders posts against Serum, Poonawala deleted
HC orders posts against Serum, Poonawala deleted
Will India-Aus adopt 'Bazball' approach in WTC Final?
Will India-Aus adopt 'Bazball' approach in WTC Final?

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

'It is for India to lose the WTC final'

'It is for India to lose the WTC final'

'Aussies favourites on paper but India have the edge'

'Aussies favourites on paper but India have the edge'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances