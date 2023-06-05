Aussies Watch Out! The King Is In The Mood

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

With the World Test Championship final beginning on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Virat Kohli is preparing hard for the crucial clash against Australia.

Kohli had an outstanding IPL 2023 season, scoring 639 runs in 14 games, including two centuries.

Kohli's remarkable performances against Australia earned praise from all-rounder Cameron Green.

'Virat Kohli always thrives in significant moments, and the World Test Championship is undoubtedly a massive occasion,' Green, who had a good IPL 2023, playing for the Mumbai Indians told ICC.

Last week, Green's team-mate Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out for Wednesday's game, praised Kohli, his team-mate at the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Having amassed 1,979 runs in 24 Tests against Australia, including eight centuries and five fifties, Kohli has consistently excelled against the Aussies. Green recognises Kohli's ability to rise to the occasion and expects him to be a crucial player in the WTC final.

The ICC acknowledged Kohli's dedication and shared a Twitter post stating, 'Focus. Virat Kohli is getting into the groove ahead of the #WTC23 Final'.

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma bats in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The BCCI posted pictures from India's training session at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club in East Sussex, offering glimpses of the team's preparations.