Rediff.com  » Cricket » Yadav describes maiden India call-up in one word!

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 21, 2021 11:02 IST
Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav was finally was rewarded for his performances. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Finally rewarded for his consistency, prolific Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav described his feeling as 'surreal', a day after he earned a maiden India call-up for the upcoming T20 International series against England.

 

Suryakumar was overlooked for the limited overs matches in Australia late last year despite a fine IPL, leaving many in the Indian cricket fraternity surprised.

"The feeling is surreal," tweeted Surya along with his picture at the D Y Patil Stadium.

The 30-year-old Mumbai batsman, who has been a constant performer in the Indian Premier League for his franchise Mumbai Indians and also in the domestic circuit, was rewarded for his performances on Saturday.

Surya, who has captained Mumbai in Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments, has played 77 first-class matches and amassed 5,326 runs.

Some former India cricketers also took to Twitter to express their satisfaction at the right-handed batsman's selection in the national team.

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Rahul Tewatia on earning their maiden call-ups for India for the upcoming T20I series against England.

"Heartiest congratulations @ishankishan51, @rahultewatia02 & @surya_14kumar for your maiden call up to the Indian Team, and also to @chakaravarthy29, who missed out in Australia. Playing for India is the highest honour for any cricketer. Wishing you all a lot of success," Tendulkar tweeted.

"So good to finally @surya_14kumar in Team India. Good Luck," wrote veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

"Finally the wait is over for @surya_14kumar congratulations buddy. Goodluck @ishankishan51 @rahultewatia02 for your debut guys," said former India seamer Irfan Pathan.

India are scheduled to play England in five T20 Internationals after the conclusion of the ongoing four-match Test series.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
England's tour of India 2021

