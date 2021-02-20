News
Team India get busy ahead of day-night Test in Motera

Team India get busy ahead of day-night Test in Motera

By Rediff Cricket
February 20, 2021 20:52 IST
Virat Kohli at a practice session at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli at a practice session at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photographs: BCCI

With the 3rd Test starting on Tuesday, the Indian cricket team got into the groove on Saturday evening at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

 

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and the lot, were involved in an intense training session at the biggest stadium in the world.

Rohit Sharma jogs around the park  

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma jogs around the park.

'Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session at the Motera ahead of the pink-ball Test', BCCI tweeted along with the pictures of the team's training session.

India players at a training session

Jasprit Bumrah has a smile as he trains

India take on England in the pink ball Test that is a day night affair on Tuesday.  

Rediff Cricket
England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

