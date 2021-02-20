Lone brother to 5 sisters; Charak aims to shine in IPL

Source:

Edited By:

February 20, 2021 18:04 IST

'We are five sisters and he is the only brother. We supported him in every possible way and even convinced parents to support him.'

IMAGE: Yudhvir Charak with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma during the IPL last year. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Yudhvir Charak/Instagram

All-rounder Yudhvir Charak's family is over the moon after the Hyderabad all-rounder was picked up by champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL players' auction on Thursday.

He was bought by the five-time IPL winners for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Charak, who spent ample time with Mumbai Indians in last year's IPL in UAE as a support player, will be raring to prove his mettle on the big stage in the 14th edition of the IPL later this year.



His sister Preeti said all the hard work put in by Charak has finally paid off, adding that the 23-year-old cricketer's ultimate aim is to play for India.



"It is a proud moment for us as he got selected for Mumbai Indians. He represented Jammu in Under-19 and Under-23 and after that, he moved to Hyderabad and played for them in Under-23, Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare. Last year, he gave the IPL trial and was one of the support players of the Mumbai Indians in the last edition," she told ANI.



"We are five sisters and he is the only brother. We supported him in every possible way and even convinced parents to support him. Our aim is to see him playing for India. His interest was in sports from the starting," she added.