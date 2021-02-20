News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kishan, Tewatia named in squad for Eng T20I series

Kishan, Tewatia named in squad for Eng T20I series

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 20, 2021 21:15 IST
Ishan Kishan has been on a roll in white-ball cricket domestically while performing consistently in the IPL

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan has been on a roll in white-ball cricket domestically while performing consistently in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Young wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia were on Saturday named in India's 19-man squad for the five-match T20 series against England.

Yadav finally breaks into the team after consistent performances for Mumbai in domestic cricket as well as Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

 

Kishan, who also plays Mumbai Indians, has been in red hot form in white-ball cricket and has been rewarded and will be second stumper in the side along with Rishabh Pant.

Earlier in the day, Kishan struck 173 off just 94 balls to lead Jharkhand to a massive 324-run victory over Madhya Pradesh in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Group B match in Indore

Haryana's Tewatia too made the cut after a memorable IPL.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Manosh Pandey have been dropped while pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested. 

The T20 series will be played in Ahmedabad from March 12.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
