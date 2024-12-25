News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » X-mas at MCG! Aussies enjoy ahead of Boxing Day

X-mas at MCG! Aussies enjoy ahead of Boxing Day

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 25, 2024 16:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins highlighted the strong bond within the Australian cricket team. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Pat Cummins/Instagram

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) transformed into a heartwarming playground on Christmas Day as the Australian cricket team and their families celebrated the festive season on Wednesday.

 

Amidst the anticipation of the Boxing Day Test, the players enjoyed a special day with their loved ones on the hallowed turf.

Mitch Marsh, accompanied by his wife Greta and adorable newborn Olive, took a leisurely stroll around the pitch. Joining the festivities were fellow cricketers Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey, all seen playing with their children.

Captain Pat Cummins reflected on the significance of this Christmas gathering, highlighting the strong bond within the Australian cricket team.

"We spend probably more time on the road than we do at home, so this is kind of the big extended family," he shared, emphasising the importance of these shared moments off the field.

Marnus Labuschangne

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne walks around with his daughter. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Marnus Labuschagne/Instagram

Usman Khawaja

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja poses with his family. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Usman Khawaja/Instagram

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head and family. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Travis Head/Instagram

Travis Head

Travis Head

Alex Carey

IMAGE: Alex Carey and family.Photograph: Kind Courtesy Alex Carey/Instagram

Alex Carey

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Related News: #BGT, #IndvsAus
COMMENT
Print this article
Shirtless In Snow! Ronaldo's Wild X-mas
Shirtless In Snow! Ronaldo's Wild X-mas
Grass, spin, and heat: MCG pitch set to test bowlers
Grass, spin, and heat: MCG pitch set to test bowlers
SEE: When Bumrah Speaks... You Listen!
SEE: When Bumrah Speaks... You Listen!
Pushpa makers to give Rs 2 cr to stampede victim kin
Pushpa makers to give Rs 2 cr to stampede victim kin
New! Tune Into The Stumps Show Thursday!
New! Tune Into The Stumps Show Thursday!
Flight from Baku to Russia crashes in Kazakhstan
Flight from Baku to Russia crashes in Kazakhstan
Coal scam case: Delhi court rejects ED chargesheet
Coal scam case: Delhi court rejects ED chargesheet

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Kohli, Anushka's Melbourne X-Mas
Kohli, Anushka's Melbourne X-Mas
New! Tune Into The Stumps Show Thursday!
New! Tune Into The Stumps Show Thursday!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances