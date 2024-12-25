X-mas at MCG! Aussies enjoy ahead of Boxing Day

IMAGE: Pat Cummins highlighted the strong bond within the Australian cricket team. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Pat Cummins/Instagram

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) transformed into a heartwarming playground on Christmas Day as the Australian cricket team and their families celebrated the festive season on Wednesday.

Amidst the anticipation of the Boxing Day Test, the players enjoyed a special day with their loved ones on the hallowed turf.

Mitch Marsh, accompanied by his wife Greta and adorable newborn Olive, took a leisurely stroll around the pitch. Joining the festivities were fellow cricketers Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey, all seen playing with their children.

Captain Pat Cummins reflected on the significance of this Christmas gathering, highlighting the strong bond within the Australian cricket team.

"We spend probably more time on the road than we do at home, so this is kind of the big extended family," he shared, emphasising the importance of these shared moments off the field.

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne walks around with his daughter. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Marnus Labuschagne/Instagram

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja poses with his family. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Usman Khawaja/Instagram

IMAGE: Travis Head and family. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Travis Head/Instagram