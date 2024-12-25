When Bumrah Speaks... You Listen!

'If you do not bowl, if you do not do it enough, how will you learn the craft?'

IMAGE: 'When I have taken wickets, how have I taken wickets? How was I feeling? What was my body feeling like?' Photograph and video: BCCI/X

Jasprit Bumrah offered valuable advice to an aspiring bowler, emphasising the importance of repetition and self-awareness.

In a video shared by BCCI, India's pace spearhead shared valuable insights saying, 'Some days you would be tired. On game day, you will be tired as well. So you have to push yourself some days in the nets as well. Because in the game, you will be tired. You will never be fresh all the time if you play Tests.'

Bumrah encouraged the young bowler to reflect on their performances and learn from past successes, stating, 'What works for you? When I have taken wickets, how have I taken wickets? How was I feeling? What was my body feeling like? So all of those things, I keep that in mind.

'I write it down and try to replicate that mindset again and again. Every game will not go well. But then if you have that balance, more often than not, you are able to execute.'

Bumrah revealed his own practice philosophy, emphasizing the importance of consistent repetition to develop muscle memory.

'So this sport is all about volume. Initially, you want to learn anything. You have to do it again and again. Why do we execute the length ball a lot? Because we have done it so many times. Every ball is like that.'

He further advised bowlers to practice with awareness and purpose, cautioning against mindless repetition.

'Repetition, but smartly. But initially, I think before 27, or 28 years of age, you do not think about it. You have to learn the sport. If you do not bowl, if you do not do it enough, how will you learn the craft? It is not a video game that I have decided and it will happen. You have to do it again.'