WTC rollercoaster: India's rise, Pakistan's woes continue

IMAGE: India has secured one win and settled for a draw in two Test matches. Photograph: BCCI/X

India claimed the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings as Pakistan suffered a crushing 360-run loss to Australia in the opening Test in Perth on Sunday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed on Monday that Pakistan has been penalised with a 10 per cent fine of their match fee and a deduction of two ICC World Test Championship points due to their slow over-rate in the Perth Test against Australia.

Furthermore, per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing regulations, a side is fined one point for each over that is not completed. As a result, Pakistan's World Test Championship points total has been reduced by two.

Following their substantial loss in the first Test, Pakistan slipped to the No. 2 position on the WTC25 standings. The imposed penalty reflects a drop in their percentage points from 66.67 to 61.11.

"Pakistan faced penalties for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Test against Australia in Perth. The ICC announced an official statement revealing a 10 per cent fine of their match fee and the deduction of two ICC World Test Championship points," read the announcement from the international cricket governing body.

Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after Pakistan was found to be two overs short of the target when considering time allowances. The ICC statement added, "In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."

A formal hearing was deemed unnecessary as Pakistan captain Shan Masood pleaded guilty to the offense and willingly accepted the proposed sentence.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Richard Illingworth, along with third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Donovan Koch.

Pakistan boasts two victories and one defeat in the World Test Championship so far, whereas India has secured one win and settled for a draw in two Test matches.